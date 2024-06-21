2025 Four-Star Wide Receiver LaMason Waller Commits To BYU Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Four-star wideout and member of the 2025 recruiting class LaMason Waller announced his commitment to Kalani Sitake’s BYU football program.

The Sultana High School product announced his decision to join the Cougars on Friday, June 21.

The wide receiver had an official visit at BYU earlier in the week.

Waller is ranked as the nation’s No. 374 overall recruit for his class and No. 57 among wideouts, according to 247Sports. The recruiting outlet lists Waller as a four-star prospect with a composite score of 0.8941.

The Hesperia, California native chose BYU over offers from multiple power conference programs.

“HOME,” Waller posted about his commitment on X, formerly known as Twitter.

In addition to BYU, Waller held offers from Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Boston College, Colorado, Colorado State, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Nevada, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, UNLV, Utah, Washington, Washington State, West Virginia, and more.

BYU passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach shared his excitement about Waller’s commitment with a post on X.

👀👀👀 — Fesi Sitake (@fsitake) June 22, 2024

Last season, BYU posted a 5-7 record, including 2-7 in league games, in its first year as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

The Cougars open their 2024 schedule at home against Southern Illinois on Saturday, August 31 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on Big 12 Now (ESPN+) and KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM).

