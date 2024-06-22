Moab officials issue flash flood warnings as roadways flood

UPDATE: The Moab City Police Department said bridges are safe to travel over, but Highway 191 at near the Shell Gas Station at 2420 Spanish Trail Road is closed due to downed power lines.

Police also have lifted evacuation orders in the area and reported no damages to businesses or homes.

However, Moab police said that Kane Creek from 500 West to Main Street is closed indefinitely, but 500 West is open, and crews are clearing debris.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Moab that will last until 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Utah Highway Patrol closed down state Route 6 in Carbon, Emery, Grand, and San Juan counties. UHP also closed parts of HWY 191.

UHP reported that state Route 163 just north of Mexican Hat was washed out.

Intermittent closures on SR-6 and 191 in the Carbon, Emery, Grand, and San Juan counties. SR-163 is washed out at milepost 28, north of Mexican Hat (pictured below). pic.twitter.com/XEXMR4X3v7 — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) June 22, 2024

MOAB — Moab officials are asking residents and visitors to avoid rivers and not cross bridges over them due to the high waters Friday evening.

According to the Moab City Police Department, Mill Creek was flooding out of its banks and over bridges at 400 East and 300 South.

Authorities evacuated people from Woody’s Tavern and near Zax on 100 South for precaution, police stated on Facebook.

Police said the water going over the bridge on 400 East near the high school is “extremely high” and are urging people not to cross the bridge over Mill Creek or get near the creek beds.

Moab police chief Lex Bell told KSL that Mill Creek is flooding is causing debris on the roadway, but no property damage has been reported.

Bell said that Pack Creek is creating the most issues near downtown as all three of the creeks in Moab are running very high, but should not go any higher.

He said that Highway 191 near Spanish Valley Road, Center Street and HWY 191, and 500 West near the Moab Regional Hospital were the three major flooding areas.

Police reported that HWY 191 was closed but as of 7:31 p.m., it has reopened.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Moab that will last until 10:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Utah Highway Patrol closed down state Route 6 in Carbon, Emery, Grand, and San Juan counties. UHP also closed parts of HWY 191.

UHP reported that state Route 163 just north of Mexican Hat was washed out.

Intermittent closures on SR-6 and 191 in the Carbon, Emery, Grand, and San Juan counties. SR-163 is washed out at milepost 28, north of Mexican Hat (pictured below). pic.twitter.com/XEXMR4X3v7 — Utah Public Safety (@UtahDPS) June 22, 2024