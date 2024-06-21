Orlando Pride Blast Utah Royals FC In Rout

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Royals suffered a blowout loss to the Orlando Pride less than a week after snapping a long losing streak.

Royals fall to Pride

The Pride hosted the Royals at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida on Friday, June 21.

Utah lost to Orlando, 6-0.

Things went from bad at the start of the match to worse by the end of 90-plus minutes for the Royals.

From the moment the ball kicked off at 6 p.m. (MT), the Royals were playing on the heels and struggled to keep Orlando’s offense from playing in their finishing third of the field.

After preventing a goal for nearly half an hour, the dam finally broke for Utah’s defense.

In the 27th minute, Barbra Banda started things for the Pride with a header for the game’s first goal.

After extra time was added to the first half, Summer Yates buried another goal to give Orlando a 2-0 lead at the break.

 

During the first half, the Pride dominated the ball and the Royals controlled possession for only 37 percent of the first 45-plus minutes. Orlando posted 12 shots to only four by the visiting side. Utah allowed the Pride to put nine of those 12 shots on frame during the opening half. The Royals had three shots on goal during the half.

Shortly after the second half got underway, Marta scored the first of two goals by the legend on the night.

Late in the contest, Banda buried another shot to get the rout to 4-0 in the 86th minute.

In the 88th minute, Marta added another.

Ally Watt finished things off with a goal late in stoppage time to give the Pride a 6-0 victory over the Royals.

Up next for the Royals

With the blowout loss, the Royals dropped to a 2-1-11 record this season.

Utah’s next match is at home against Portland Thorns FC on Saturday, June 29 at 8 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ION, KSL Sports Zone, KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Utah last played Portland during its first stint as a franchise. The teams last played in a pair of matches in the 2020 NWSL Challenge Cup.

About Utah Royals FC

The Royals announced the club’s return to Utah and the National Women’s Soccer League for the 2024 season in March 2023.

Originally founded in November 2017, the Royals played in Utah from 2018-20. The franchise was moved to Kansas City in 2020 and plays in Missouri under the “Currents” nickname.

The Royals were first established in Sandy, Utah as an NWSL expansion club. The team played as the Royals for three seasons and held its home matches at America First Field, formerly known as Rio Tinto Stadium, which was also the home of Major League Soccer’s Real Salt Lake.

In December 2020, the NWSL announced that the Royals would cease to operate in Utah and the club’s players were transferred to Kansas City.

In January 2022, a new Real Salt Lake ownership group, led by David Blitzer and Ryan Smith, took hold of the option to bring an NWSL club back to the state.

The Royals kicked off their second stint in Utah on March 16.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com.

