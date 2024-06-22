Officials urge parents to follow e-bike regulations

LONE PEAK — The Lone Peak Police Department issued a reminder June 12 on regulations regarding the use of e-bikes, golf carts, and ATVs on streets, sidewalks and parks.

“We are getting a fair number of reported concerns regarding the increase of kids on type 3 e-bikes, golf carts and ATV,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Many of them appear to be too young, unlicensed drivers and underaged, to be operating these types of vehicles..”

Police said some e-bikes are not permitted on public sidewalks or lawn areas in city parks.

Utah state code on e-bikes, according to police

An individual under 16 years old may not operate a class 3 electric-assisted bicycle.

An individual under 14 years old may not operate an electric-assisted bicycle with the electric motor engaged on any public property, highway, path, or sidewalk unless the individual is under the direct supervision of the individual’s parent or guardian.

An individual under eight years old may not operate an electric-assisted bicycle with the electric motor engaged on any public property, highway, path, or sidewalk.

Farmington City echoed the Farmington Police Department’s similar concerns in a post on X Friday, stating an uptick in recent incidents regarding the use of motorized scooters and bikes.

The post outlined regulations, and a call to parents to help keep all operators of type 2 and 3 e-bikes age-appropriate and riding in permitted areas.