Officials urge parents to follow e-bike regulations
Jun 22, 2024, 8:54 AM | Updated: 8:55 am
(Lone Peak Police Department)
LONE PEAK — The Lone Peak Police Department issued a reminder June 12 on regulations regarding the use of e-bikes, golf carts, and ATVs on streets, sidewalks and parks.
“We are getting a fair number of reported concerns regarding the increase of kids on type 3 e-bikes, golf carts and ATV,” officials said in a Facebook post. “Many of them appear to be too young, unlicensed drivers and underaged, to be operating these types of vehicles..”
Police said some e-bikes are not permitted on public sidewalks or lawn areas in city parks.
Utah state code on e-bikes, according to police
- An individual under 16 years old may not operate a class 3 electric-assisted bicycle.
- An individual under 14 years old may not operate an electric-assisted bicycle with the electric motor engaged on any public property, highway, path, or sidewalk unless the individual is under the direct supervision of the individual’s parent or guardian.
- An individual under eight years old may not operate an electric-assisted bicycle with the electric motor engaged on any public property, highway, path, or sidewalk.
Farmington City echoed the Farmington Police Department’s similar concerns in a post on X Friday, stating an uptick in recent incidents regarding the use of motorized scooters and bikes.
The post outlined regulations, and a call to parents to help keep all operators of type 2 and 3 e-bikes age-appropriate and riding in permitted areas.
— FarmingtonCity (@FarmingtonCity) June 21, 2024