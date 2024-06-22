SLCPD arrest fugitive shooting suspect

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department said a fugitive suspect wanted in connection to a shooting in February was arrested Friday, according to a press release.

On February 1, SLCPD said they responded to a call near 1500 West Gillespie Ave. and found a man with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, according to police.

Detectives began their investigation, and police said 37-year-old Kenneth Ray Washington III was identified as a suspect.

On Friday at approximately 10 p.m., officials reported finding a car belonging to Washington near 1000 South Main St.

On Friday, a judge approved a no-bail warrant for his arrest, according to police.

Washington was safely arrested.

Charges are only allegations, and every arrested person is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.