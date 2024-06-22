18-year-old hospitalized after Clearfield shooting

CLEARFIELD — Clearfield City Police Department said an 18-year-old was shot at approximately 10 p.m. Friday.

According to officials, the shooting occurred between a group of juveniles and adults at a residence near 1800 S.



The 18-year-old had two gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital, then taken by a medical helicopter for emergency surgery, according to a release from Clearfield City. They are in stable condition.

Officials reportedly searched the area where the shooting occurred and detained three juveniles suspected to be involved.

Clearfield City’s release stated that police are still investigating to identify the person responsible for the shooting.

Police are asking anyone who has information on this incident contact them at 801-525-2800.

This story is breaking and will be updated.