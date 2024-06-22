Firefighters continue to battle Little Twist wildfire following thunderstorms

UPDATE — Central Utah firefighters said the Little Twist wildfire is still active Saturday morning.

Officials reported the fire is at 10% containment, spanning 2,318 acres.

According to a release from Central Utah Fire Interagency, thunderstorms that passed through the region were east of the fire and did not help extinguish the flames.

Winds from the storm reportedly worsened fire conditions, spreading flames throughout the afternoon and evening.

Firefighters said weather conditions Saturday are predicted to have light winds and low humidity.

According to the release, firefighters will continue to use aircraft to battle the fire and continue to improve roads and trails.

Officials said smoke will be visible for several weeks in surrounding areas, including Interstate 15, Interstate 70, Highway 89, and Highway 20.

An area closure will remain in place.