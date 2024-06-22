On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

UTAH FIREWATCH

Firefighters continue to battle Little Twist wildfire following thunderstorms

Jun 22, 2024, 11:35 AM | Updated: 11:50 am

Firefighters continue to battle Little Twist wildfire in Central UT. (Central Utah Fire Interagency...

Firefighters continue to battle Little Twist wildfire in Central UT. (Central Utah Fire Interagency)

(Central Utah Fire Interagency)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

UPDATE — Central Utah firefighters said the Little Twist wildfire is still active Saturday morning.

Officials reported the fire is at 10% containment, spanning 2,318 acres.

Updated Little Twist wildfire report, June 22. (Central Utah Fire Interagency)

According to a release from Central Utah Fire Interagency, thunderstorms that passed through the region were east of the fire and did not help extinguish the flames.

Winds from the storm reportedly worsened fire conditions, spreading flames throughout the afternoon and evening.

Severe thunderstorm warnings issued for parts of Utah

Firefighters said weather conditions Saturday are predicted to have light winds and low humidity.

According to the release, firefighters will continue to use aircraft to battle the fire and continue to improve roads and trails.

Officials said smoke will be visible for several weeks in surrounding areas, including Interstate 15, Interstate 70, Highway 89, and Highway 20.

An area closure will remain in place.

KSL 5 TV Live

Utah Firewatch

a red flag waving in front of smokey skies...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah issued its first Red Flag Warning of the year

Low humidity and high winds prompted Utah Fire Info to release its first Red Flag Warning of the year for Utah.

9 days ago

The Clear Creek Fire has burned 20 acres in Sevier County. (Utah Fire Info, X)...

Josh Ellis

Clear Creek Fire 50% contained; crews say fire started by vehicle on I-70

The Clear Creek Fire, which has burned approximately 20 acres in Sevier County by Interstate 70, was 50% contained as of Thursday morning.

9 days ago

A new helitack program for Utah fire crews means they can make it to the frontlines of wildfire fas...

Daniel Woodruff

How Utah’s new ‘helitack’ program aims to help crews attack wildfires faster

A new "helitack" program for Utah fire crews means they can make it to the frontlines of wildfire faster.

10 days ago

(Utah Department of Transportation)...

Josh Ellis

Dump truck crash, grass fire temporarily closes Little Cottonwood Canyon

Crews closed state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon after a dump truck crashed Monday morning.

12 days ago

A fire broke out in Rockville, Utah, on Friday, June 7, 2024, as captured by Utah Department of Tra...

Eliza Pace, Alex Cabrero and Lauren Steinbrecher, KSL TV

Evacuations lifted in Rockville near Zion National Park, after wildfire sparked

Crews are currently battling a brush fire in Rockville which is near Springdale and Zion National Park.

15 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Firefighters continue to battle Little Twist wildfire following thunderstorms