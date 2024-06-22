On the Site:
Flights between St. George and Los Angeles to resume after 4-year delay

Jun 22, 2024, 12:28 PM | Updated: 12:40 pm

A SkyWest Airlines jet approaches Salt Lake International Airport on Sept. 24, 2022. SkyWest announ...

A SkyWest Airlines jet approaches Salt Lake International Airport on Sept. 24, 2022. SkyWest announced on Wednesday that it will resume service this fall between St. George and Los Angeles through it's United Airlines partnership. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

(Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE — Southwest Utah residents will soon have a faster way to reach Hollywood, Disneyland and many other places in and around the Los Angeles area.

St. George-based SkyWest Airlines announced this week that daily flights between St. George Regional Airport and Los Angeles International Airport will return this fall, through United Express, one of SkyWest’s different airline service partners. It’s the restoration of a service that ended in 2020.

Flights from St. George will take off every day at 11:30 a.m. Mountain time starting on Sept. 26, arriving in Los Angeles at noon Pacific time. Flights from Los Angeles will depart at 1:30 p.m. Pacific time and arrive in St. George at 4 p.m. Mountain time.

United Airlines started selling tickets for future flights on Friday.

The direct St. George-Los Angeles service return comes after several attempts to reconnect the airports when service ended in 2020 hit snags.

St. George News reported in 2022 that Avelo Airlines, a low-cost airline company, was still hoping to restore the service after it announced and then quickly delayed plans for flights between St. George and Hollywood Burbank Airport. That service never came to fruition.

Once United service resumes in September, southwest Utah residents will have five nonstop flight options to choose from with ties to SkyWest. It operates daily flights between St. George and Salt Lake City, Denver, Phoenix and Dallas through its partnerships with United, Delta Air Lines and American Airlines.

