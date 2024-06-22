On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Hiker rescued after falling 15 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Jun 22, 2024, 1:41 PM | Updated: 1:47 pm

Crews with Search and Rescue and Utah Air Authority rescued an injured hiker from Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday. (Search and Rescue)

(Search and Rescue)

Carlysle Price's Profile Picture

BY CARLYSLE PRICE


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials said a hiker fell 15 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday.

At 4:40 p.m., Search and Rescue provided aid to a hiker at the first waterfall at Lisa Falls, who slipped and fell.

Search and Rescue helped rescue an injured hiker from Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday. (Search and Rescue) Search and Rescue crew use ropes to reach and rescue an injured hiker at Lisa Falls Friday. (Search and Rescue) A hiker was rescued from the first waterfall at Lisa Falls, after slipping and falling 15 feet. (Search and Rescue) Crews with Search and Rescue and Utah Air Authority rescued an injured hiker from Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday. (Search and Rescue) Search and Rescue used ropes to help a hiker who fell 15 feet at Lisa Falls in Little Cottonwood Canyon. (Search and Rescue)

SAR provided medical treatment for an injury to his upper extremities.

Officials then lowered the hiker down the face of the waterfall using a litter basket and rope systems, according to first responders. He was reportedly carried a short distance on the trail to an ambulance, and taken to a hospital.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Multiple Taylorsville houses were flooded with sewage water Thursday after a construction oversight...

Garna Mejia

Several homes flooded with raw sewage

An offensive mistake had neighbors reeling from a backed-up sewage line that flooded into their basements Thursday morning.

21 hours ago

The bodies of two men, including a U.S. Air Force colonel who served as director of operations for ...

Associated Press

Bodies of Air Force colonel and Utah man are recovered after their plane crashed in an Alaska lake

The bodies of two men, including a U.S. Air Force colonel who served as director of operations for the Alaskan Command, have been recovered after their small plane plunged into an Alaska lake.

24 hours ago

A Utah DPS helicopter helping Salt Lake County Search and Rescue getting a hiker off a mountain aft...

Michael Houck

A pair of Utah treasure hunters needed rescuing after getting hurt

Two hikers needed help getting off Lookout Peak after one hurt their leg while looking for treasure on Sunday morning. 

2 days ago

Southbound traffic on I-215 being diverted northbound because of a box truck fire....

Michael Houck

I-215 southbound traffic halted after box truck fire

Southbound traffic on I-215 near 4700 South is being diverted northbound because of a box truck that caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

3 days ago

A search and rescue member is brought off the mountain by the DPS helicopter. (Scott G. Winterton/D...

Alexander Campbell

Search and Rescue operation shuts down Highway 89, climber returns unharmed

A 28-year-old hiker has returned home, following a search and rescue operation above the Stokes Nature Trail on Tuesday.

4 days ago

The reported stolen Toyota Sequoia found in a ditch on I-84 in Box Elder County....

Michael Houck

Suspect of a stolen car found dead after a rollover crash in Box Elder County

A man suspected of stealing a car was found dead after it was found rolled over in a ditch, police say.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Hiker rescued after falling 15 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon