Hiker rescued after falling 15 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — Officials said a hiker fell 15 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday.

At 4:40 p.m., Search and Rescue provided aid to a hiker at the first waterfall at Lisa Falls, who slipped and fell.

SAR provided medical treatment for an injury to his upper extremities.

Officials then lowered the hiker down the face of the waterfall using a litter basket and rope systems, according to first responders. He was reportedly carried a short distance on the trail to an ambulance, and taken to a hospital.