On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

New wildfire has started up in Sevier County near Accord Lakes

Jun 22, 2024, 2:52 PM | Updated: 3:00 pm

The Accord Fire broke out Saturday in Sevier County, according to Utah Fire Info.

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

RICHFIELD A new wildlife has broken out Saturday in Sevier County, according to Utah Fire Info.

The Accord Fire is roughly three to five acres in size and growing. The fire is located in the area of the Accord Lakes.Utah Fire Info said there are structures that are threatened, however there are no current evacuations.

Several ground and air resources have responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. People are urged to avoid the area as crews work to contain the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute finds Utah's fertility rate is still dropping...

Emma Everett Johnson, KSL.com

Utah fertility rates still on the decline, mirroring nationwide trends

Utah's fertility rate continues to decline, and it doesn't look like there will be a turnaround anytime soon.

32 seconds ago

A Salt Lake City police officer, left, takes a person into custody after the man sold drugs to unde...

Mark Jones

Two-day drug operation along Jordan River Trail leads to more than 20 arrests, SLCPD says

More than 20 people were arrested during a two-day drug interdiction operation earlier this month along the Jordan River Park Trail.

34 minutes ago

Crews with Search and Rescue and Utah Air Authority rescued an injured hiker from Little Cottonwood...

Carlysle Price

Hiker rescued after falling 15 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Officials said a hiker fell 15 feet in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday, and was rescued from Lisa Falls.

2 hours ago

A SkyWest Airlines jet approaches Salt Lake International Airport on Sept. 24, 2022. SkyWest announ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Flights between St. George and Los Angeles to resume after 4-year delay

St. George-based SkyWest Airlines announced this week that daily flights between St. George Regional Airport and Los Angeles International Airport will return this fall, through United Express, one of SkyWest's different airline service partners.

4 hours ago

The KSL Greenhouse show talked about plants that grow well in Utah's heat this weakened. (Canva)...

Taun Beddes, KSL Greenhouse Show

KSL Greenhouse: Plants that bloom in Utah’s heat

We tend to shop for landscape plants in the spring and then, with hotter weather, stay away for the rest of the year. KSL NewsRadio has the summer guide to plants that bloom in Utah's heat.

4 hours ago

Firefighters continue to battle Little Twist wildfire in Central UT. (Central Utah Fire Interagency...

Carlysle Price

Firefighters continue to battle Little Twist wildfire following thunderstorms

Central Utah firefighters said the Little Twist wildfire is still active Saturday morning, following thunderstorms that worsened fire conditions.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

New wildfire has started up in Sevier County near Accord Lakes