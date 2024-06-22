New wildfire has started up in Sevier County near Accord Lakes

RICHFIELD — A new wildlife has broken out Saturday in Sevier County, according to Utah Fire Info.

The Accord Fire is roughly three to five acres in size and growing. The fire is located in the area of the Accord Lakes.Utah Fire Info said there are structures that are threatened, however there are no current evacuations.

Several ground and air resources have responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. People are urged to avoid the area as crews work to contain the fire.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

New Start 🔥: #AccordFire in Sevier Co. Approx. 3-5 acres and running. Structures are threatened, but there are no current evacuations. Multiple air and ground resources are responding. The fire is under investigation. #ffslkth pic.twitter.com/y2emmgmdHT — Utah Fire Info (@UtahWildfire) June 22, 2024