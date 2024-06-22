On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Two-day drug operation along Jordan River Trail leads to more than 20 arrests, SLCPD says

Jun 22, 2024, 3:33 PM | Updated: 3:39 pm

A Salt Lake City police officer, left, takes a person into custody after the man sold drugs to unde...

A Salt Lake City police officer, left, takes a person into custody after the man sold drugs to undercover officers along the Jordan River Trail on Wednesday, June 19, 2024. (Salt Lake City Police Department)

(Salt Lake City Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY More than 20 people were arrested during a two-day drug interdiction operation earlier this month along the Jordan River Park Trail.

The operation was held on June 15 and June 19 by the Salt Lake City Police Department, who was working with mulitple law enforcement agencies.

Additionally, law enforcement personnel seized marijuana, methamphetamine, more than 500 fentanyl pills and more than $2,000 in cash. Police also seized two illegally-possessed guns.

According to a press release from SLCPD, there was a clear goal in mind with this operation.

“The overall objective of this operation was to identify, locate, and arrest drug dealers, traffickers, and buyers along the Jordan River Trail,” the release stated.

In October 2023, SLCPD started increased enforcement along the Jordan River Trail to help cut down on criminal activity.

Officers conduct daily patrols of the Jordan River Trail, the Folsom Trail, and North Temple Street, according to the release.

Police said future operations are also expected to take place.

 

