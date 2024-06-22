On the Site:
Real Salt Lake Signs Midfielder Noel Caliskan To One-Year Deal

Jun 22, 2024, 3:33 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake announced the addition of midfielder Noel Caliskan to the club’s MLS roster ahead of a meeting with the LA Galaxy.

Real Salt Lake signs Noel Caliskan

Only hours before hosting the Galaxy, RSL shared the news of Caliskan’s signing on Saturday, June 22.

Caliskan’s deal is a one-year contract with team options for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 seasons.

“We are happy to add Noel to the group on a regular basis, he’s certainly earned this opportunity for a first-team contract,” Real Salt Lake chief soccer officer Kurt Schmid said in a statement.. “He bet on himself by signing with the Monarchs in the winter, he impressed the coaches with his preseason performances and has done well in the short-term call-ups when we’ve needed depth and versatility. Everyone at the Club is excited to see him continue progressing as a professional and raise his game each and every day.”

“Obviously I’m super-happy, I’ve spent a lot of time with the guys to this point, starting in preseason,” Caliskan said. “I’m excited to now officially be a part of one of the best teams in the league, and I look forward to contributing to the group success every day.”

Caliskan was originally selected by the Portland Timbers during the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. The Loyola Marymount University product signed a deal with the Real Monarchs in December 2023.

“This Club and this culture is built on the mentality of hard work every day on the training field, and the bonus of playing an attractive brand of soccer complements my skillset very well. I like to be on the ball, but I also love to defend and outwork our opponents,” the new RSL midfielder added.

The Cologne, Germany native has seen action in two RSL matches this season.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is at home against the LA Galaxy on Saturday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TVKSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. After defeating Los Angeles, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1. Real Salt Lake has been unbeaten in MLS play since the home loss to Colorado.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field. On April 13, RSL played the Columbus Crew to a scoreless draw before crushing the Chicago Fire, 4-0, a week later. In the club’s next match, RSL picked up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

After beating Chicago, RSL picked up consecutive wins over the Philadelphia Union and Sporting Kansas City.

Following the back-to-back victories, Real Salt Lake fell to New Mexico United of the USL Championship in the U.S. Open Cup. Real Salt Lake rebounded in MLS play by earning a point after drawing with the LA Galaxy on May 11.

Then RSL picked up wins over Seattle and Colorado before consecutive draws with Seattle, Austin FC, and CF Montréal.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive, Plays CF Montréal To Scoreless Draw

RSL will host LA Galaxy coming off a 4-3 win over Sporting KC.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

