On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Memorial dedication in France for Utah man killed during WWII

Jun 22, 2024, 5:26 PM | Updated: 5:27 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY There’s a certain sense of reverence many of us feel when it comes to hearing taps and seeing the American flag.

Even though Camille Noel could see the ceremony happening in front of her, she still couldn’t believe it.

“Oh, it was incredible,” she said. “I never thought, ever, that this would happen.”

Noel, a Utah resident, was in the small town of Épagne-Épagnette, France, Saturday morning.

It was for the unveiling of a memorial honoring the men who were shot down in a B-17 Bomber during World War II.

They crashed near the town 80 years ago to the day.

A small town in France dedicated a memorial to a crew of a B-17 Bomber killed during World War II. The plane was shut down 80 years ago to the day near the town. One of the soldiers honored was Utah resident 2nd Lt. John "Jack" Lundberg. (Camille Noel) A small town in France dedicated a memorial to a crew of a B-17 Bomber killed during World War II. The plane was shut down 80 years ago to the day near the town. One of the soldiers honored was Utah resident 2nd Lt. John "Jack" Lundberg. (Camille Noel) (U.S. military) 2nd Lt. John "Jack" Lundberg. (U.S. military)

Learning more

Noel studied and wrote a school paper on one of the men being honored, 2nd Lt. John “Jack” Lundberg.

Lundberg is from Val Verda, Utah, which eventually became Bountiful, where Noel grew up.

“When I first started writing on him, I thought this is an assignment and I will be done,” she said. “But then I was like, ‘oh, I want to learn a little bit more.'”

That led Noel to contact a newspaper in the town where Lundberg’s plane crashed.

Eventually, those conversations led to the town wanting to do something for the crew.

On Saturday, all of their planning and work was finalized when a memorial honoring the men was dedicated.

An emotional day

The event brought tears to Noel’s eyes.

“Person after person just came up to me, even if they didn’t speak English, they were talking to me and thanking me. It was just incredible,” Noel said.

Lundberg was 25-years-old when he died.

He had just sent his family and wife a letter, sharing his love for them, because he didn’t think he would make it home.

In that letter, he wrote “The United States of America is worth the sacrifice.”

“I think he knew how dangerous the mission was,” Noel said. “It is just incredible that he knew he was most likely going to die and that he wanted to share those last words with his family.”

Now, Lundberg will be honored in a French town forever.

It is a reminder of the true cost of freedom American soldiers made for them.

“The people here really, really, really do appreciate the sacrifices that the crew made,” Noel said.

Lundberg is buried at the Normandy American Cemetery.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

Palestinians search for casualties at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Gaza City on June 22...

Eyad Kourdi and Ibrahim Dahman, CNN

More than 50 people killed or missing in Israeli strikes on central Gaza, local officials say

52 people have been killed or left missing in Israeli strikes near Gaza city on Saturday, according to the Hamas-controlled Government Media Office (GMO).

9 hours ago

Country officials said dozens of Hajj pilgrims have died as Mecca temperatures hit 120F, and seen h...

Lauren Kent, Caroline Faraj and Hande Atay Alam, CNN

Hundreds of Hajj pilgrims die as Mecca temperatures hit 120 Fahrenheit

More than 300 people have died and thousands have been treated for heatstroke while performing the annual Muslim Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca amid extreme temperatures.

2 days ago

In this handout photo, Just Stop Oil protesters sit after spraying an orange substance on Stoneheng...

Brian Melley

Climate protesters arrested over spraying orange paint on Stonehenge monument

Two climate protesters who sprayed orange paint on the ancient Stonehenge monument in southern England were arrested Wednesday.

2 days ago

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - JUNE 19: People watch a television broadcast reporting a meeting between North...

Kim Tong-Hyung

Russia and North Korea sign partnership deal that appears to be the strongest since the Cold War

Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have signed a new partnership that includes a vow of mutual aid if either country faces “aggression.”

3 days ago

Evan Gershkovich looks out from a defendants' box before a hearing at the Moscow City Court in Mosc...

Sergey Gudkov and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

Russia will hold Evan Gershkovich’s espionage trial behind closed doors, state media reports

American journalist Evan Gershkovich will stand trial behind closed doors in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg starting on June 26, state-run news agency TASS reported Monday, citing the court’s press service.

5 days ago

Russian President Vladimir Putin greets North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of their tour of the ...

Simone McCarthy and Anna Chernova, CNN

Russia’s Putin to visit North Korea in rare trip as anti-West alignment deepens

Vladimir Putin is set to travel to North Korea this week, the Kremlin said Monday, in the Russian president’s first visit to the country in more than two decades – and the latest sign of a deepening alignment that’s raised widespread international concern.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Memorial dedication in France for Utah man killed during WWII