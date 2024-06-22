Gymnast Suni Lee Looks To Add To Olympic Medal Collection In Paris

SALT LAKE CITY – American gymnast Suni Lee had a legendary performance at the 2020 Tokyo Games and looks to find more success at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lee claimed a bronze medal on the uneven bars, a silver in the team event, and the illustrious gold medal for being the all-around champion.

Lee was just 18 years old at her first Olympics. With a few more years of experience under her belt, she hopes to add some more Olympic medals to her cabinet.

Lee uses her gold medal as both motivation and a symbol of the work she has already put in.

“My gold medal is my baby,” Lee said. “When I look at it, I just think of how proud I am of myself. I didnt even think I could make it to the Olympics, let alone win a gold medal.”

After the 2020 Games, Lee embarked on her collegiate gymnastics career.

With the Auburn Tigers at the 2022 NCAA Championships, Lee won the all-around silver medal as well as gold on the balance beam.

In 2023, Lee competed at the U.S. Classic and qualified for the U.S. Championships. She won a bronze medal on the balance beam in San Jose.

After a shaky appearance at the 2024 Winter Cup and missed out on the World Championships and Pan American Games, Lee will look to get some redemption this summer.

The U.S. Olympic Gymnastic Team Trials take place from June 27 to June 30 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

