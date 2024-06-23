On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Cleanup begins after severe storm in eastern Utah

Jun 22, 2024, 6:13 PM

Highway 128 covered in mud after a severe storm swept through Grand County on Friday. (Grand County Sheriff's Department via Facebook)

BY KYLE REMUND, KSL NEWSRADIO


MOAB — A severe storm hit Grand County on Friday causing extensive damage and flooding.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement earlier Saturday detailing both the damage caused by the storm and the efforts of first responders because of it.

The storm brought hail, flooding, strong winds, and lightning strikes, which led to road closures in several locations. Along with road closures, a radio tower was damaged by lightning and a power line was knocked down. Search and rescue teams also had to rescue 20 people via helicopter in Grandstaff Canyon.

“Mother nature is extremely powerful;” the statement read, “it is important to be prepared and follow warnings about potentially damaging storms.”

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch on Thursday for portions of eastern Utah, including parts of Grand County. Remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto passed through the state on Friday, bringing along heavy rain and winds. Since then, the NWS Salt Lake City has issued several additional weather advisories across the state. Many of these advisories warn of hail or flash flooding.

Cleanup projects have begun in several areas. Grant County Sheriff’s Office has stated that some roads will remain closed for the time being. During that time, residents in the area can check for updates here.

