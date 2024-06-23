On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Stage 1 fire restrictions now in place for southern Utah

Jun 22, 2024, 7:49 PM | Updated: 7:53 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

ST. GEORGE With wildfires starting to pop up around the state, Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in place in southern Utah as announced Friday by the Bureau of Land Management

Fire managers in multiple counties are worried about the dry, hot conditions. As a result, they are urging people to be careful this summer.

What it means

So, what does Stage 1 mean when it comes to fire restrictions?

Basically, it means no campfires or open fires outside of designated areas are allowed. 

Additonally, no fireworks are allowed on public lands, but there is more.

Stage 1 fire restrictrions also include the following:

  • No shooting of explosive targets.
  • No metal cutting or welding in dry areas.
  • No smoking near vegetation.

With the current conditions, the BLM said it’s just too dangerous.

“Right now, we are averaging between three and four fires most days of the week,” said Nick Howell, fire management specialist with the Bureau of Land Management. “We’re expecting conditions to definitely continue to dry out.”

Howell is the fire manager for the BLM’s Color Country District near Cedar City. He said most of the fires in the area could have been prevented.

“Most of our wildfires here in the Color Country Interagency Management Area are human-caused fires at this point,” he said.

The reason why fire managers are worried about the conditions is because there is a lot of grass is southern Utah.

Some portions of southern Utah have had higher-than-normal precipitation, which means a lot of grass growth, and that vegetation is starting to dry out.

Locations included

The areas under Stage 1 restriction are in Washington, Iron, Beaver, Kane, and Garfield counties as well as several areas in northern Arizona.

With temperatures expected to stay warm for the foreseeable future, fire conditions are only going to get worse.

Mark Jones contributed to this story.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Zoë Petersen, Deseret News)...

Hanna Seariac, Deseret News

Washington County attorney says no evidence of a candidate acting inappropriately in signature gathering

Washington County Attorney Eric Clarke also said there was no evidence of a candidate or the company acting inappropriately. He said he was looking into the matter to do his due diligence and build public trust.

34 minutes ago

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 15 near milepost 285 Saturday evening following a felony stop o...

Mark Jones

Kidnapping suspect arrested near Point of the Mountain

The Utah Highway Patrol says a kidnapping suspect has been arrested Saturday evening near the Point of the Mountain. 

2 hours ago

Highway 128 covered in mud after a severe storm swept through Grand County on Friday. (Grand County...

Kyle Remund, KSL NewsRadio

Cleanup begins after severe storm in eastern Utah

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement earlier Saturday detailing both the damage caused by the storm and the efforts of first responders because of it.

4 hours ago

FILE: Two crop dusting airplanes collided near an airport in southern Idaho on Thursday, June 20, 2...

Associated Press

2 crop dusting airplanes collided in southern Idaho, killing 1 pilot and severely injuring the other

Two crop dusting airplanes collided near an airport in southern Idaho on Thursday and crashed to the ground, killing one of the pilots and leaving the other with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

4 hours ago

A small town in France dedicated a memorial to a crew of a B-17 Bomber killed during World War II. ...

Alex Cabrero

Memorial dedication in France for Utah man killed during WWII

On Saturday, a small town in France dedicated a memorial to a crew of a B-17 Bomber killed during World War II. The plane was shut down 80 years ago to the day near the town. One of the soldiers honored was Utah resident 2nd Lt. John "Jack" Lundberg.

5 hours ago

A new report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute finds Utah's fertility rate is still dropping...

Emma Everett Johnson, KSL.com

Utah fertility rates still on the decline, mirroring nationwide trends

Utah's fertility rate continues to decline, and it doesn't look like there will be a turnaround anytime soon.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Stage 1 fire restrictions now in place for southern Utah