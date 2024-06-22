Georgia Native TE Commits To BYU Football During Visit

PROVO, Utah – BYU football landed its second commitment in the 2025 class during a jam-packed weekend with official visitors.

On Saturday, Tucker Kelleher announced his pledge to the Cougars.

Tucker Kelleher commits to BYU Football

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound tight end hails from Alpharetta, Georgia. He’s a three-star prospect in 247Sports’ own ratings. Kelleher doesn’t have a rating on Rivals or On3.

BYU officially entered the mix earlier this month when it extended an offer to Kelleher. The Cougars are Kelleher’s only Power Four offer.

Kelleher picked BYU over offers from App State, Army West Point, Navy, Temple, Toledo, and other Group of Five programs.

The state of Georgia continues to be a focus in BYU’s recruiting efforts.

BYU defensive ends coach and special teams coordinator Kelly Poppinga built strong connections in the Peach State during his six years coaching on Bronco Mendenhall’s staff at Virginia.

Those ties in Georgia have continued by picking up “Tre” Alexander in the 2024 recruiting class and now Kelleher. BYU also hosted Decatur, Georgia, wide receiver Sam Turner on an official visit this weekend.

BYU jumps up to nine commitments for the 2025 class

Tucker Kelleher brings BYU’s commitment total for the 2025 class to nine commits. He joins four-star composite receiver LaMason Waller, who committed to BYU yesterday, as prospects who announced their commitments this weekend.

Kelleher is the second tight end commitment in BYU’s 2025 class, joining Newbury Park, California native Blake Bryce.

During the 2023 football season for Alpharetta, Kelleher had 15 receptions for 179 yards and two touchdowns in seven games.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper