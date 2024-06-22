RSL Star Chicho Arango Exits Early After Suffering Head Injury Against LA Galaxy

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake star Chicho Arango suffered a head injury early in the first half against the LA Galaxy before he exited the field for the night.

Chicho Arango suffers injury vs. Galaxy

RSL hosted Los Angeles at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, June 22.

In the 16th minute of play, Alexandros Katranis attempted a shot from the left side of the box. LA goalkeeper John McCarthy blocked the shot before the ball went toward the top of the 18-yard box.

Arango leaped into the air and attempted a shot at the goal via a header. While jumping into the air, the RSL forward’s head collided with Martín Cáceres of the Galaxy. Both players fell to the ground following the collision.

Medical personnel immediately ran onto the pitch to assist the two injured players.

After a few minutes, Arango rose to his feet under his own power before walking off the field. Arango was replaced by Anderson Julio.

Cáceres exited a few minutes later and was replaced by Jalen Neal.

The match was scoreless at the time of the injuries.

This season, Arango has recorded 16 goals and 10 assists in 20 matches.

Real Salt Lake’s match against LA is broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. After defeating Los Angeles, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1. Real Salt Lake has been unbeaten in MLS play since the home loss to Colorado.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field. On April 13, RSL played the Columbus Crew to a scoreless draw before crushing the Chicago Fire, 4-0, a week later. In the club’s next match, RSL picked up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

After beating Chicago, RSL picked up consecutive wins over the Philadelphia Union and Sporting Kansas City.

Following the back-to-back victories, Real Salt Lake fell to New Mexico United of the USL Championship in the U.S. Open Cup. Real Salt Lake rebounded in MLS play by earning a point after drawing with the LA Galaxy on May 11. Then RSL picked up wins over Seattle and Colorado before consecutive draws with Seattle, Austin FC, and CF Montréal. RELATED: Real Salt Lake Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive, Plays CF Montréal To Scoreless Draw RSL hosted LA Galaxy coming off a 4-3 win over Sporting KC.

