Georgia Tech Commit Shares Pictures From Visit To BYU Football

PROVO, Utah – BYU football had a busy weekend with official visitors.

During the visits, BYU landed commitments from four-star composite receiver LaMason Waller and Georgia native Tucker Kelleher.

Now, the Cougars are looking to land another prospect from Georgia, who participated in a visit this weekend. That’s three-star wide receiver Sam Turner from Southwest DeKalb in Decatur, Georgia.

To land Turner, BYU would need to flip Turner, who is currently committed to his hometown Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Sam Turner had an official visit to BYU football

Turner committed earlier this month after an official visit to Atlanta.

On Saturday, he completed his official visit at BYU, which included water tubing, barbeques, and a photoshoot inside LaVell Edwards Stadium.

Turner shared pictures from his visit to BYU on his Instagram and X accounts.

On X, Turner wrote, “Coug fans…How y’all feeling.”

One of the pictures he shared included current BYU cornerback Therrian “Tre” Alexander.

Over on Instagram, BYU linebacker commit Tyler Payne, who was also on an official visit this weekend, wrote on Turner’s post, “Yk (You know) the move!”

Turner is the 464th overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite rankings for the 2025 class. He’s the 53rd prospect in the state of Georgia.

BYU is the second school he has visited since committing to Georgia Tech. Last week, he took part in a visit to the Liberty Flames.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound Turner is a multi-sport athlete who has played basketball and baseball in his prep career.

Turner had 55 receptions for over 950 yards and eight touchdowns for Southwest DeKalb last season.

Some of Turner’s other offers include Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, and Mississippi State from the Power Four ranks.

BYU has nine commitments in the 2025 recruiting class and is ranked 63rd in the 247Sports team rankings.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

