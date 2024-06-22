Real Salt Lake Sees Unbeaten Streak Snapped At 15 Matches With Loss To LA Galaxy

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake watched its franchise record unbeaten streak of 15 consecutive matches fall after suffering a loss at home to the LA Galaxy.

Real Salt Lake falls at home to LA Galaxy

RSL hosted Los Angeles at America First Field in Sandy, Utah on Saturday, June 22.

Real Salt Lake lost to the Galaxy, 1-0.

It was only the third loss suffered by the club this season. Real Salt Lake’s hadn’t taken a loss since March 9 when it fell to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1.

After kicking off around 7:30 p.m. (MT), Real Salt Lake started the match with a couple of opportunities in its finishing third of the field. Following a couple of RSL chances in the first 10 minutes, the Galaxy looked to counter but were unsuccessful.

Some of the air in the stadium was let out in the 16th minute of play when RSL star Chicho Arango and Martín Cáceres of the Galaxy collided inside the box. After a missed shot by Alex Katranis, Arango attempted a header at the goal when he knocked heads with Cáceres. Both players fell to the turf and remained down for a few minutes. After receiving medical attention, both players subbed out of the game. Arango exited the pitch in the 19th minute of play and was replaced by Anderson Julio.

After finding some rhythm following Arango’s injury, RSL attempted a series of shots at Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy. The home side was unsuccessful at sneaking a ball between the posts in the opening half and the game went to the break in a scoreless tie.

Real Salt Lake controlled possession for 59.2 percent of the opening half and posted nine shot attempts to only two by the visitors. Three of RSL’s shots were on target and were saved by Los Angeles’ McCarthy. The Galaxy had zero shots on goal during the first 45 minutes of action.

Like the opening portion of the contest, RSL began the second half with a series of opportunities to put a shot on frame and into the back of the net.

However, the ball failed to bounce Real Salt Lake’s way on Saturday night.

Aside from blocked shots, the home team watched a series of attempts sail over the goal and on the side of either post. One attempt in the second half struck the crossbar and bounced away.

Despite the lack of scoring, the match still trended in RSLs’ favor until the 74th minute.

LA’s Gabriel Pec ended the scoreless drought with a shot that snuck past RSL’s Zac MacMath and to the back of the net for the game’s first goal. It was Pec’s sixth goal of the season and put RSL’s unbeaten streak in doubt.

At the 90-minute mark, officials added four minutes of extra time to the match.

Real Salt Lake produced a late corner kick but was unable to find an equalizer on the set piece.

Up next for RSL

With the loss, RSL dropped to a 10-7-3 record this season.

Real Salt Lake’s next match is at home against Houston Dynamo FC on Wednesday, July 3 at 7:30 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

Real Salt Lake this season

Real Salt Lake opened its 2024 schedule with a 2-0 loss to Inter Miami CF on February 21. The club followed up the season-opening loss by picking up a point in a 1-1 draw with St. Louis only three days later.

Following the draw with St. Louis, Real Salt Lake beat LAFC at home, 3-0. After defeating Los Angeles, RSL fell at home to the Colorado Rapids, 2-1. Real Salt Lake has been unbeaten in MLS play since the home loss to Colorado.

Real Salt Lake got back on track with a 2-1 win over Vancouver on March 23 and a 3-1 victory over St. Louis on March 30.

The team’s two-game winning streak was snapped with a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United FC on April 6 at Allianz Field. On April 13, RSL played the Columbus Crew to a scoreless draw before crushing the Chicago Fire, 4-0, a week later. In the club’s next match, RSL picked up a 2-1 win over Philadelphia.

BACK IN OUR FORTRESS 🔜 pic.twitter.com/pnVX4md2hl — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) June 21, 2024

After beating Chicago, RSL picked up consecutive wins over the Philadelphia Union and Sporting Kansas City.

Following the back-to-back victories, Real Salt Lake fell to New Mexico United of the USL Championship in the U.S. Open Cup. Real Salt Lake rebounded in MLS play by earning a point after drawing with the LA Galaxy on May 11. Then RSL picked up wins over Seattle and Colorado before consecutive draws with Seattle, Austin FC, and CF Montréal. RELATED: Real Salt Lake Keeps Unbeaten Streak Alive, Plays CF Montréal To Scoreless Draw RSL hosted LA Galaxy coming off a 4-3 win over Sporting KC.

