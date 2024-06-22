On the Site:
Utah Warriors Play Best Game Of Season In Win Over Dallas Jackals

Jun 22, 2024, 10:15 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Warriors broke a six-game losing streak with a big 50-46 win over the Dallas Jackals.

Warriors Defeat Dallas Jackals In Best Win Of Season For Utah

Utah hosted Dallas at Zions Bank Stadium in Herriman, Utah, on Saturday, June 22.

The Jackals actually dominated at the start and end of the game. But, the Warriors were even more impressive in the middle which allowed them to get into the win column at least one more time before the conclusion of the 2024 season.

First Half

Dallas got the ball first and immediately took advantage of their chance.

The Jackals pushed down the field, got past the try-line, and made the conversion kick to take an early 7-0 lead.

Utah was just as quick to answer though. In the 6th minute, the Warriors scored a try of their own to make it 7-5. Joel Hodgson took the conversion kick with a shot at 100 points scored this season but he missed to the left.

The first-half offensive fireworks didnt stop there. Dallas’ Benjamin Fry made a great play with the defense closing in on him which set up the third try of the match in the 11th minute.

The Jackals made the conversion kick once again to take a 9-point lead, 14-5.

Utah was unable to put together another response and Dallas took the chance to build on its lead.

A penalty and third try for Dallas gave them a commanding 24-5 lead.

Especially on a six-game losing streak like the Warriors are, it would have been easy to roll over and accept the outcome. But Utah wasn’t ready to do that just yet.


The Warriors scored two tries in a matter of five minutes. With momentum slowly building on their side, Utah took over.

After taking the lead with their fourth try in the first half, Kieran McClea scored what may end up being the try of the week in the MLR.

McClea forced a turnover deep in Utah’s half and ran the length of the field before diving into the in-goal area. The following conversion kick made it 33-24 in Utah’s favor.

The first half came to an end with the Warriors leading by nine.

Second Half

Utah’s momentum continued through the break as the Warriors scored another try just minutes into the second half.

The Jackals looked like a completely different team compared to the start of the first half. They were a step slower all over the field and Utah continued to push forward with little to no resistance.

In the 56th minute, Michael Manson scored a hat trick on another highlight for Utah.

After maneuvering through the Dallas defense, Manson kicked the ball in front of the pack and chased it down to put the Warriors up 43-24.

Manson wasn’t done there though.

In the 65th minute, Manson found the in-goal area once again for four tries on the night and 50 total points for the Warriors.

In the 72nd minute, the Jackals showed some signs of life with a try to drop the lead to 16, 50-34.

After they broke the scoring drought, something clicked for Dallas. They punched in another try right before the 80th minute to make it a single-digit Utah lead.

The push from the Jackals came too late as Utah secured a big win over Dallas with one game left on the 2024 schedule.

Up next for the Utah Warriors

With the win, Utah improved to a 5-10-0 record this season.

The Warrior’s next game is at home against Rugby FC Los Angeles on Friday, June 28, at 8:30 p.m. (MT).

Last season, the Warriors posted a 10-6 record and narrowly missed the postseason as the fourth seed in the Western Conference.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

