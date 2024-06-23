Governor candidate Phil Lyman calls for audit into Gov. Spencer Cox’s signatures
Jun 23, 2024, 8:33 AM
(Isaac Hale/Deseret News)
SALT LAKE CITY — Four days before Utah’s Republican primary election, gubernatorial candidate Rep. Phil Lyman, R-Blanding, is calling for an audit to look into whether the signatures Gov. Spencer Cox gathered should count.
“Unrealistically high” number of valid signatures
First, Lyman told KSL he found it suspicious that 85% of Cox’s signatures were deemed valid.
“And then the statistical analysis on (Cox’s signatures),” said Lyman, “is almost unrealistically high acceptance rate. And I’m not saying it’s wrong, I’m saying it’s way out of line without anybody else that was counted.”
Normally the lieutenant governor oversees elections and signature gathering. But Utah law says in statewide races, that job goes to the Davis County Clerk.
What counts?
“So in (the governor’s race), we’re looking at registered voters anywhere in the state of Utah that are registered Republican,” said Davis County Clerk Brian McKenzie. “Their name has to match substantially of how they’re registered to vote, the address they provided has to match the address where they’re registered, the signature has to match the signature that we have on file.”
He said three of those four things must match for a signature to be valid. McKenzie checked 32,853 signatures collected for Cox. Of those, 4,847 did not make the cut. He said most of the rejects weren’t registered Republicans. That means 28,006 signatures reviewed were accepted.
One of Lyman’s concerns is that another statewide race, for the U.S. Senate, had a much lower validity rate for some candidates. McKenzie said that’s the wrong way to look at it.
“That’s not how this works,” said McKenzie. “Every (signature) packet is reviewed individually and independently of any other packet and any other signature.”
On Friday afternoon, McKenzie published a statement on the Davis County Clerk’s Facebook page detailing the security process of checking signatures.
He said all candidate petitions “were delivered directly” to his office, where they were “date stamped” and reviewed by at least two workers who had passed a criminal background check and received training in signature verification.
Washington County investigation
The Lyman campaign also argued that a criminal investigation in Washington County casts doubt on the Cox campaign.
State Sen. Don Ipson, R-St. George, hired the signature collecting company Gather Inc. to help him acquire the required 2,400 signatures of registered Republicans in his district to get on the primary ballot.