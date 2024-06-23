On the Site:
Crews make ‘remarkable’ rescue of Herriman homes threatened by field fire

Jun 23, 2024, 10:38 AM | Updated: 12:35 pm

The aftermath of a fire in Herriman that threatened multiple homes...

A field fire heading toward houses in Herriman caused crews to respond and shut down power leading to over 5,500 homes. (John Wilson, KSL TV)

(John Wilson, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN — A two-acre field fire threatened homes and left nearly 6,000 customers without power in Herriman Sunday morning. Fire crews provided a swift response and saved the homes in jeopardy.

Capt. Tony Barker with the United Fire Authority said the fire was caused by a downed power line. Although the fire seemed small, it was spreading rapidly toward homes near 7500 West and Herriman Main Street. He said crews took a “significantly aggressive” fire attack response, because of the threat it posed.

“The efforts of these first arriving crews saved this (house),” he said. “It’s actually quite remarkable what they did and how they did it. They went above and beyond.”

Barker said the crews went outside their normal operating procedure to save the first home the fire threatened, and the first responders called in a large backup response from West Jordan fire, and UFA’s wildland division.

The wildland division crews were working as of 11 a.m. to mop up the aftermath and ensure “every ember is extinguished.”

“It will only take a spark or one ember to ignite an entire field with the size of these fuels and how dry they are,” Barker said.

He said with the season just kicking off, it’s important to be aware of surroundings when fire is present.

“General common sense will go a really long way,” he said. “But open fire pits — use caution and know your surroundings … the amount of heat that we’ve experienced and the size of the overgrowth doesn’t lend for it to be a quiet summer.”

Herriman City said the power was restored to all residents at approximately 11 a.m.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated. 

