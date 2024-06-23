On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch 2024 NHL Draft

Jun 23, 2024, 11:09 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – 2024 NHL Draft week is here and Utah Hockey Club is getting ready to make its first selections as the league’s newest franchise.

When is the 2024 NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29. The NHL is the first sports league to use the $2.8 billion venue.

Utah owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

The two-day event will begin with a first round of selections on June 28 followed by rounds 2-7 the next day. The league said club executives, scouts, and coaches will be present on the NHL Draft floor at the Sphere.

RELATED: Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

“The NHL is proud to bring the first sports event and the first live television broadcast to Sphere,” NHL senior executive vice president and chief content officer Steve Mayer said. “Together with the amazing team at Sphere, we plan to deliver an NHL Draft like no other, introducing the bright future of hockey in an innovative and exhilarating setting.”

How to watch the 2024 NHL Draft

When

Round 1: Friday, June 28 at 5 p.m. (MT)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. (MT)

Television

Round 1: ESPN and ESPN+

Rounds 2-7: NHL Network and ESPN+

NHL Draft Order

RELATED STORIES

The NHL Draft order for the first round has been set for picks 1-16.

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Utah Hockey Club
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. New Jersey Devils
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh)
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Pick 17-32 will be assigned based on the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Ties For Fifth Place At 2024 Travelers Championship

Tony Finau tied for fifth place at the Travelers Championship to secure consecutive top-five finishes on the PGA Tour.

21 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson Sprints Onto US Olympic Team After Winning 100 In 10.71 Seconds

Sha'Carri Richardson ran a 10.71-second sprint in the 100 meters at United States track trials on Saturday.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Play Best Game Of Season In Win Over Dallas Jackals

The Utah Warriors played one of their best games of the season and broke a six-game losing streak with a big 50-46 win over Dallas.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Sees Unbeaten Streak Snapped At 15 Matches With Loss To LA Galaxy

Real Salt Lake watched its franchise record unbeaten streak of 15 consecutive matches fall after suffering a loss at home to the LA Galaxy.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Georgia Tech Commit Shares Pictures From Visit To BYU Football

BYU is looking to flip a prospect from the ACC.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

RSL Star Chicho Arango Exits Early After Suffering Head Injury Against LA Galaxy

Real Salt Lake star Chicho Arango suffered a head injury early in the first half against the LA Galaxy before he exited the field.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

How To Watch 2024 NHL Draft