How To Watch 2024 NHL Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – 2024 NHL Draft week is here and Utah Hockey Club is getting ready to make its first selections as the league’s newest franchise.

When is the 2024 NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29. The NHL is the first sports league to use the $2.8 billion venue.

Utah owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

The two-day event will begin with a first round of selections on June 28 followed by rounds 2-7 the next day. The league said club executives, scouts, and coaches will be present on the NHL Draft floor at the Sphere.

RELATED: Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

“The NHL is proud to bring the first sports event and the first live television broadcast to Sphere,” NHL senior executive vice president and chief content officer Steve Mayer said. “Together with the amazing team at Sphere, we plan to deliver an NHL Draft like no other, introducing the bright future of hockey in an innovative and exhilarating setting.”

How to watch the 2024 NHL Draft

When

Round 1: Friday, June 28 at 5 p.m. (MT)

Rounds 2-7: Saturday, June 29 at 9:30 a.m. (MT)

Television

Round 1: ESPN and ESPN+

Rounds 2-7: NHL Network and ESPN+

NHL Draft Order

The NHL Draft order for the first round has been set for picks 1-16.

San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Montreal Canadiens Utah Hockey Club Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames New Jersey Devils Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh) Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Pick 17-32 will be assigned based on the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland