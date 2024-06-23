Sunday Edition: Samuel Benson

The 2024 election cycle is in full swing and as we face important issues across the country, Boyd Matheson sits down with Samuel Benson, national political correspondent for the Deseret News. Sam and Boyd discuss how voters are polling this election cycle, how former president Donald Trump’s conviction could affect his chances of winning re-election, and what issues and policies matter most to voters. Samuel also shares some of the important issues he is keeping an eye on as he follows the candidates on the campaign trail. Finally, Boyd shares some important questions we can ask ourselves before we cast our vote.

