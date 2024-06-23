Parts of Utah under excessive heat warning

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for parts of Utah on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Areas under the excessive heat warning include the Great Salt Lake Desert, Great Salt Lake Mountains, Tooele and Rush Valleys, Easter Box Elder County, Northern Wasatch Front and Salt Lake Valley.

The NWS states on its website that the temperature in these areas is expected to get up to 101 degrees Fahrenheit.

Other parts of Utah are under a heat advisory where the areas are expected to get up to 99 degrees Fahrenheit. These areas include Utah Valley, Cache Valley/Utah Portion, Eastern Juab/Millard Counties, Sanpete Valley and Sevier Valley.

Staying cool during a heat advisory

The NWS has stated on its website that “heat-related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat events.”

Young children, infants, older adults, people with chronic medical conditions and pregnant women are at higher risk to heat-related illnesses, according to the NWS.

Wait to do any outdoor activities until the coolest time of day during a heat advisory. The NWS says those who are at higher risk to heat-related illnesses should stay in cool areas.

Dress for the heat if planning to go outside and protect your skin from the sun.

The NWS says to stay hydrated, eat light foods and spend time in air-conditioned locations.

More information on how to stay cool in the heat can be found on the NWS website.

Triple digits

Early Sunday evening, the NWS reported that temperature at Salt Lake City International Airport reached 101 degrees.

