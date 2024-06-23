On the Site:
ENVIRONMENT

Southern Utah: Potential for flash floods on Sunday and Monday, some flooding in Capitol Reef reported

Jun 23, 2024, 2:29 PM | Updated: 5:46 pm

Flash floods could appear in Southern Utah on Sunday and Monday. The Virgin River flows through thr...

Flash floods could appear in Southern Utah on Sunday and Monday. The Virgin River flows through through Zion National Park. (Ravell Call, Deseret News)

(Ravell Call, Deseret News)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KENNEDY CAMARENA AND MARK JACKSON, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has announced a series of warnings for Utah on Sunday. One of those warnings involve “threats of flash floods” for both Sunday and Monday.

On Sunday around 2 p.m., the National Weather Service said parts of Capitol Reef did experience flash flooding.

Those areas include Pleasant Creek, Burro Wash and Capitol Gorge. A flash flood warning is in place for these areas until 5 p.m.

The NWS said in a post on its X account that other areas in Southern Utah could receive flash floods, including:

  • Zion National Park
  • Western portions of the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument.

Other areas that could receive a flash flood include “slot canyons, normally dry washes and areas near recent burn scars.”

“If you have outdoor plans during this time involving slot canyons, please consider rescheduling them,” the post said.

KSL meteorologist Brett Benson explained what pushes in extreme flooding.

“The rivers are running high and then you get these thunderstorms that dump a bunch of extra water in an isolated area,” Benson said.

“It could be dangerous; you’ve got to be careful if you’re out there.”

Bureau of Land Management warns of elevated risks of potential washouts in the canyons and to stay clear of fast-moving rivers and overflowing streams.

Currently, some roads are closed, including Kane Creek Road and heavy debris has been reported on highway 128.

Zion National Park

Early Sunday evening, the NWS reported that water was going that over the Quail Ridge Road at Zion National Park. And a flood advisory has been issued for Springdale. In nearby Rockville, the NWS said more than half inch of rain fell in 30 minutes.

Meanwhile at the Salt Lake City International Airport, temperatures reached 101 degress, according to the NWS.

Mark Jones contributed to this story.

 

