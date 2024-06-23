On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Crews continue to battle Little Twist wildfire, making some progress

Jun 23, 2024, 3:20 PM | Updated: 3:28 pm

The Little Twist wildfire, which has been burning for more than a week, has grown to 2,398 acres, a...

The Little Twist wildfire, which has been burning for more than a week, has grown to 2,398 acres, and is 10% contained. (Utah Fire Info)

(Utah Fire Info)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

BEAVER Crews have made some progress in their efforts to contain the Little Twist wildfire, according to the Central Utah Fire Interagency.

“Fire personnel were successful in implementing burnout operations on the north and northwest perimeters of the fire yesterday,” the agency stated in a news release.

The wildfire, which has been burning for more than a week, has grown to 2,398 acres, and is 10% contained.

On Saturday, crews got some cooperation from the weather.

“Favorable weather conditions enabled ground resources to effectively begin to establish black line down the Little Twist Trail Ridge, where crews had previously constructed indirect handline in preparation for securing that area of the fire,” the release stated.

(Utah Fire Info)

A chance of precipitation is expected Sunday afternoon and evening, With that comes an increase in humidity and the possibility for higher winds.

“If conditions permit, crews will continue with firing operations while utilizing aerial resources for reconnaissance and bucket work,” the release stated.

The wildfire is four miles southeast of Beaver in a remote area with steep and rugged terrain.

There are 247 fire personnel working the fire.

The Little Twist wildfire, which has been burning for more than a week, has grown to 2,398 acres, and is 10% contained. (Utah Fire Info) The Little Twist wildfire, which has been burning for more than a week, has grown to 2,398 acres, and is 10% contained. (Utah Fire Info)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Derrick Porter debuted Sunday as the host of "Music and the Spoken Word" of The Church of Jesus Chr...

Mark jones

Derrick Porter debuts as host of ‘Music and the Spoken Word’

Derrick Porter debuted Sunday as the host of "Music and the Spoken Word" of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

1 hour ago

Flash floods could appear in Southern Utah on Sunday and Monday. The Virgin River flows through thr...

Kennedy Camarena and Mark Jackson, KSL NewsRadio

Southern Utah: Potential for flash floods on Sunday and Monday, some flooding in Capitol Reef reported

The National Weather Service has announced a series of warnings for Utah on Sunday. One of those warnings involve “threats of flash floods” for both Sunday and Monday.

4 hours ago

Parts of Utah have been given a heat advisory on Sunday. A view of the state Capitol and the Salt L...

Kennedy Camarena, KSLNewsRadio

Parts of Utah under excessive heat warning

An excessive heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for multiple parts of Utah.

5 hours ago

Samuel Benson, national political correspondent for the Deseret News, joins Sunday Edition ahead of...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Samuel Benson

Samuel Benson, national political correspondent for the Deseret News, joins Sunday Edition ahead of Utah's GOP primary election.

6 hours ago

A field fire heading toward houses in Herriman caused crews to respond and shut down power leading ...

Mary Culbertson

Crews make ‘remarkable’ rescue of Herriman homes threatened by field fire

Multiple Herriman homes were threatened by a fire on Sunday, resulting in an "aggressive" fire response.

7 hours ago

The Pony Express Monument at this is the Place Heritage Park. Pony Express 150th anniversary. Tuesd...

Mary Culbertson

Pony Express to hit stops in Utah on commemorative ride of historic route

A commemorative Pony Express re-ride will visit eight stops in Utah Sunday, before finishing the rest of the route and ending in Sacramento.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Crews continue to battle Little Twist wildfire, making some progress