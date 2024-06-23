Crews continue to battle Little Twist wildfire, making some progress

BEAVER — Crews have made some progress in their efforts to contain the Little Twist wildfire, according to the Central Utah Fire Interagency.

“Fire personnel were successful in implementing burnout operations on the north and northwest perimeters of the fire yesterday,” the agency stated in a news release.

The wildfire, which has been burning for more than a week, has grown to 2,398 acres, and is 10% contained.

On Saturday, crews got some cooperation from the weather.

“Favorable weather conditions enabled ground resources to effectively begin to establish black line down the Little Twist Trail Ridge, where crews had previously constructed indirect handline in preparation for securing that area of the fire,” the release stated.

A chance of precipitation is expected Sunday afternoon and evening, With that comes an increase in humidity and the possibility for higher winds.

“If conditions permit, crews will continue with firing operations while utilizing aerial resources for reconnaissance and bucket work,” the release stated.

The wildfire is four miles southeast of Beaver in a remote area with steep and rugged terrain.

There are 247 fire personnel working the fire.