Tony Finau Ties For Fifth Place At 2024 Travelers Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah’s own and professional golfer Tony Finau tied for fifth place at the Travelers Championship to secure consecutive top-five finishes on the PGA Tour.

The Travelers Championship was held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut from June 20-23.

Finau tied for fifth place alongside Patrick Cantlay, Justin Thomas, and Akshay Bhatia.

After opening the tourney with rounds of 65 and 67, Finau closed out the event with a strong weekend. On Saturday, he posted a score of 64 before closing things with a final round of 66 a day later.

Finau’s final round featured six birdies but was crushed by one double bogey.

After taking the lead, Tony Finau finds the water at 16. A chaotic finish could await a packed leaderboard @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/BQgHKqZmIl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 23, 2024

Tony Finau’s scorecard

Round One: 65 (-5)

Round Two: 67 (-4)

Round Three: 64 (-6)

Round Four: 66 (-4)

Final Score: -18

Making a difficult shot look easy 😮‍💨@TonyFinauGolf chips in for birdie @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/1jwTFMFD4J — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 22, 2024

Scottie Sheffler defeated Tom Kim in a sudden-death playoff on Hole 18 to win the Travelers Championship.

Leaderboard

1. Scottie Sheffler (-22)

2. Tom Kim (-22)

T3. Tom Hoge (-20)

T3. Sungjae Im (-20)

T5. Patrick Cantlay (-18)

T5. Tony Finau (-18)

T5. Justin Thomas (-18)

T5. Akshay Bhatia (-18)

T9. Brian Harman (-17)

T9. Wyndham Clark (-17)

T9. Cameron Young (-17)

T9. Shan Lowry (-17)

His SIXTH win in 10 starts! 🏆 Scottie Scheffler continues his dominance @TravelersChamp. pic.twitter.com/UyfcTkSRNW — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 23, 2024

The purse for the Travelers Championship was $20 million. Keegan Bradley was the tournament’s previous winner.

About Tony Finau

The Salt Lake City native has played professionally since 2007.

The Houston Open was Finau’s ninth event of 2024.

He started the 2024 PGA Tour season by tying for 38th place at The Sentry on January 7. Following The Sentry, Finau placed tied for 25th at The American Express, tied for sixth at the Farmers Insurance Open, and tied for 47th at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

After Pebble Beach, Finau tied for 19th at The Genesis Invitational, tied for 13th at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, tied for 45th at THE PLAYERS Championship and missed the cut at the Valspar Championship.

Then Finau tied for second at the Texas Children’s Houston Open before landing at 55th on the leaderboard at the Masters in April.

Following the Masters, the Utahn tied for 12th place at the RBC Heritage, tied for 52nd at the Wells Fargo Championship, tied for 18th at the PGA Championship, tied for 17th at the Charles Schwab Challenge and tied for eighth at the Memorial Tournament.

Finau tied for third place at the U.S. Open on June 16 for his second-best finish this season.

Finau has nine professional victories, including six on the PGA Tour. Finau won four events from 2022-23.

