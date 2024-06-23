On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Derrick Porter debuts as host of ‘Music and the Spoken Word’

Jun 23, 2024, 4:39 PM | Updated: 5:10 pm

Derrick Porter debuted Sunday as the host of "Music and the Spoken Word" of The Church of Jesus Chr...

Derrick Porter debuted Sunday as the host of "Music and the Spoken Word" of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.  (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY Derrick Porter debuted Sunday as the host of “Music and the Spoken Word” of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

Porter replaces Lloyd Newell, who had served as host of the long-running broadcast for 34 years.

“Derrick represents the beginning of a new era for ‘Music and the Spoken Word,’ and we have plans that will help carry the messages from this beloved program to people throughout the world in new and exciting ways,” said Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt, during a news conference on June 14.

Newell’s final broadcast came on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

Lloyd Newell bids farewell after 34 years of bringing inspiration from the Crossroads of the West

His first address

“Greetings and welcome to ‘Music and the Spoken Word,” Porter said in his first address Sunday. “More than 2,00 years ago, Jesus Christ called his apostles to share the glad tidings of his gospel. Their ministry brought joy to people’s hearts. And their teaching gave hope and fostered peace.”

Porter said over the past century, the Tablernacle Choir at Temple Square has embraced similar purposes in its weekly broadcast.

“During a third of that time, Lloyd Newell has given and been the primary writer of the program’s spoken word messages,” Porter said.

Newell will now serve as a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“On behalf of listeners everywhere, we express gratitude to you, Lloyd, for your 34 years of inspiring service,” Porter said.

Porter also expressed how humbled he is at his new responsibilty. The First Presidency called Porter to serve with the Choir on March 22.

“At the invitation of President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church,” Porter said. “I am humbled by the privilege of standing in this place and sharing the Spoken Word each week. My face and voice are different from Lloyd Newell’s, but the music, the messages and the spirit of this broadcast will contine to bring joy, hope and peace. I pray to be equal to this unique opportunity.”

(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints) (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Porter is a native of Bountiful. He and his wife have six children.

“Music and the Spoken Word” can be seen every Sunday on KSL TV at 9:30 a.m.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Little Twist wildfire, which has been burning for more than a week, has grown to 2,398 acres, a...

Mark Jones

Crews continue to battle Little Twist wildfire, making some progress

Crews have made some progress in their efforts to contain the Little Twist wildfire, according to the Central Utah Fire Interagency.

3 hours ago

Flash floods could appear in Southern Utah on Sunday and Monday. The Virgin River flows through thr...

Kennedy Camarena and Mark Jackson, KSL NewsRadio

Southern Utah: Potential for flash floods on Sunday and Monday, some flooding in Capitol Reef reported

The National Weather Service has announced a series of warnings for Utah on Sunday. One of those warnings involve “threats of flash floods” for both Sunday and Monday.

4 hours ago

Parts of Utah have been given a heat advisory on Sunday. A view of the state Capitol and the Salt L...

Kennedy Camarena, KSLNewsRadio

Parts of Utah under excessive heat warning

An excessive heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for multiple parts of Utah.

5 hours ago

Samuel Benson, national political correspondent for the Deseret News, joins Sunday Edition ahead of...

KSL TV

Sunday Edition: Samuel Benson

Samuel Benson, national political correspondent for the Deseret News, joins Sunday Edition ahead of Utah's GOP primary election.

6 hours ago

A field fire heading toward houses in Herriman caused crews to respond and shut down power leading ...

Mary Culbertson

Crews make ‘remarkable’ rescue of Herriman homes threatened by field fire

Multiple Herriman homes were threatened by a fire on Sunday, resulting in an "aggressive" fire response.

7 hours ago

The Pony Express Monument at this is the Place Heritage Park. Pony Express 150th anniversary. Tuesd...

Mary Culbertson

Pony Express to hit stops in Utah on commemorative ride of historic route

A commemorative Pony Express re-ride will visit eight stops in Utah Sunday, before finishing the rest of the route and ending in Sacramento.

8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Derrick Porter debuts as host of ‘Music and the Spoken Word’