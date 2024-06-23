Derrick Porter debuts as host of ‘Music and the Spoken Word’

SALT LAKE CITY — Derrick Porter debuted Sunday as the host of “Music and the Spoken Word” of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Porter replaces Lloyd Newell, who had served as host of the long-running broadcast for 34 years.

“Derrick represents the beginning of a new era for ‘Music and the Spoken Word,’ and we have plans that will help carry the messages from this beloved program to people throughout the world in new and exciting ways,” said Tabernacle Choir President Michael O. Leavitt, during a news conference on June 14.

Newell’s final broadcast came on Sunday, June 16, 2024.

His first address

“Greetings and welcome to ‘Music and the Spoken Word,” Porter said in his first address Sunday. “More than 2,00 years ago, Jesus Christ called his apostles to share the glad tidings of his gospel. Their ministry brought joy to people’s hearts. And their teaching gave hope and fostered peace.”

Porter said over the past century, the Tablernacle Choir at Temple Square has embraced similar purposes in its weekly broadcast.

“During a third of that time, Lloyd Newell has given and been the primary writer of the program’s spoken word messages,” Porter said.

Newell will now serve as a mission president for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“On behalf of listeners everywhere, we express gratitude to you, Lloyd, for your 34 years of inspiring service,” Porter said.

Porter also expressed how humbled he is at his new responsibilty. The First Presidency called Porter to serve with the Choir on March 22.

“At the invitation of President Russell M. Nelson, president of the Church,” Porter said. “I am humbled by the privilege of standing in this place and sharing the Spoken Word each week. My face and voice are different from Lloyd Newell’s, but the music, the messages and the spirit of this broadcast will contine to bring joy, hope and peace. I pray to be equal to this unique opportunity.”

Porter is a native of Bountiful. He and his wife have six children.

“Music and the Spoken Word” can be seen every Sunday on KSL TV at 9:30 a.m.