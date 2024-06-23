Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: OHL Defenseman Sam Dickinson

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NHL Draft is less than a week away and Utah’s front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise following its relocation from Arizona.

2024 NHL Draft Preview

The NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah Hockey Club owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

While Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is projected to go to the San Jose Sharks with the first pick, there is uncertainty with the subsequent selections.

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we’ll dive into some of the top prospects, aside from Celebrini, who might end up on Utah’s roster.

We’ve already looked at Russian forward Ivan Demidov, Michigan State’s Aytyom Leshunov, WHL product Cayden Lindstrom, and NTDP left wing Cole Eiserman.

Up next is OHL standout Sam Dickinson.

NHL Draft prospect Sam Dickinson

The Toronto native is coming into the NHL Draft having played for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League for the past two seasons. Dicksonson is listed at six-foot, three-inch, 199 lbs.

Dickinson turned 18 years old on June 7.

During his two seasons with the Knights, Dickinson recorded 27 goals, 66 assists, and 42 penalty minutes in 130 games played.

HOLY SMOKES SAM DICKINSON HAS DONE IT. 🚨🚨🚨 THE GAME IS TIED. #MemorialCup pic.twitter.com/c5omDqvT6A — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 3, 2024

In their latest mock draft, NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike Morreale have the defenseman in Utah’s range at the No. 6. In fact, Kimelman currently has Dickinson slated to land with Utah Hockey Club in the first round.

“The 18-year-old is poised and controlled even when the game gets charged up,” Kimelman wrote of Dickinson. He also added that Utah HC has “done a good job building a plus-size defense corps” and “Dickinson would fit nicely with that group.”

Sam Dickinson ROOFS IT to put the London Knights up 1-0 in Game 4. The Knights currently lead 3-0 in the series, and are a win away from sweeping the OHL Championship Series! Catch all the action NOW on TSN 3! pic.twitter.com/1qDHDelLlu — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 15, 2024

On the other hand, Morreale has Utah passing on Dickinson in favor of fellow defenseman Zeev Buium. Morreale projects Dickinson landing with the Ottawa Senators a pick later at No. 7 overall.

However, Morreale praised Dickinson as a “powerful and elusive skater capable of playing big minutes and producing offensively.”

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, Rachel Doerrie also had Dickinson going to the Senators with the seventh selection. Doerrie called the defenseman a “raw talent whose blend of size, mobility and defensive play makes him an attractive addition.”

Many mock drafts project a defenseman landing in Utah with its first round selection.

“A big thing for me was being more confident … get my offensive numbers up and being better offensively.”#NHLDraft prospect Sam Dickinson reflects on his play this season and talks about meeting with clubs this week. pic.twitter.com/eAW1mApvCG — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 5, 2024

About Sam Dickinson

Date of Birth: June 7, 2006

Height: 6′ 3″

Shoots: Left

League: OHL

Current Team: London Knights

2023-24 season statistics

Games: 68

Goals: 18

Assists: 52

Points: 70

PIM: 30

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

NHL Draft Order

The NHL Draft order for the first round has been set for picks 1-16.

San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Anaheim Ducks Columbus Blue Jackets Montreal Canadiens Utah Hockey Club Ottawa Senators Seattle Kraken Calgary Flames New Jersey Devils Buffalo Sabres Philadelphia Flyers Minnesota Wild San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh) Detroit Red Wings St. Louis Blues

Pick 17-32 will be assigned based on the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

