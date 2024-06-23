On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: OHL Defenseman Sam Dickinson

Jun 23, 2024, 5:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2024 NHL Draft is less than a week away and Utah’s front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise following its relocation from Arizona.

2024 NHL Draft Preview

The NHL Draft will be held in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 28 and 29.

Utah Hockey Club owns 13 picks in the draft, including No. 6 overall in the first round.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

While Boston University’s Macklin Celebrini is projected to go to the San Jose Sharks with the first pick, there is uncertainty with the subsequent selections.

Leading up to the NHL Draft, we’ll dive into some of the top prospects, aside from Celebrini, who might end up on Utah’s roster.

We’ve already looked at Russian forward Ivan Demidov, Michigan State’s Aytyom Leshunov, WHL product Cayden Lindstrom, and NTDP left wing Cole Eiserman.

Up next is OHL standout Sam Dickinson.

RELATED: Top 2024 NHL Draft Prospects For Utah

NHL Draft prospect Sam Dickinson

The Toronto native is coming into the NHL Draft having played for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League for the past two seasons. Dicksonson is listed at six-foot, three-inch, 199 lbs.

Dickinson turned 18 years old on June 7.

During his two seasons with the Knights, Dickinson recorded 27 goals, 66 assists, and 42 penalty minutes in 130 games played.

In their latest mock draft, NHL.com’s Adam Kimelman and Mike Morreale have the defenseman in Utah’s range at the No. 6. In fact, Kimelman currently has Dickinson slated to land with Utah Hockey Club in the first round.

“The 18-year-old is poised and controlled even when the game gets charged up,” Kimelman wrote of Dickinson. He also added that Utah HC has “done a good job building a plus-size defense corps” and “Dickinson would fit nicely with that group.”

On the other hand, Morreale has Utah passing on Dickinson in favor of fellow defenseman Zeev Buium. Morreale projects Dickinson landing with the Ottawa Senators a pick later at No. 7 overall.

However, Morreale praised Dickinson as a “powerful and elusive skater capable of playing big minutes and producing offensively.”

In ESPN’s latest mock draft, Rachel Doerrie also had Dickinson going to the Senators with the seventh selection. Doerrie called the defenseman a “raw talent whose blend of size, mobility and defensive play makes him an attractive addition.”

Many mock drafts project a defenseman landing in Utah with its first round selection.

About Sam Dickinson

Date of Birth: June 7, 2006

Height: 6′ 3″

Shoots: Left

League: OHL

Current Team: London Knights

2023-24 season statistics

Games: 68

Goals: 18

Assists: 52

Points: 70

PIM: 30

When is the NHL Draft?

The 62nd NHL Draft will be held at the Sphere in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 28-29.

RELATED STORIES

NHL Draft Order

The NHL Draft order for the first round has been set for picks 1-16.

  1. San Jose Sharks
  2. Chicago Blackhawks
  3. Anaheim Ducks
  4. Columbus Blue Jackets
  5. Montreal Canadiens
  6. Utah Hockey Club
  7. Ottawa Senators
  8. Seattle Kraken
  9. Calgary Flames
  10. New Jersey Devils
  11. Buffalo Sabres
  12. Philadelphia Flyers
  13. Minnesota Wild
  14. San Jose Sharks (via Pittsburgh)
  15. Detroit Red Wings
  16. St. Louis Blues

Pick 17-32 will be assigned based on the results of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Ties For Fifth Place At 2024 Travelers Championship

Tony Finau tied for fifth place at the Travelers Championship to secure consecutive top-five finishes on the PGA Tour.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch 2024 NHL Draft

2024 NHL Draft week is here and Utah Hockey Club is getting ready to make its first selections as the league's newest franchise.

7 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson Sprints Onto US Olympic Team After Winning 100 In 10.71 Seconds

Sha'Carri Richardson ran a 10.71-second sprint in the 100 meters at United States track trials on Saturday.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Warriors Play Best Game Of Season In Win Over Dallas Jackals

The Utah Warriors played one of their best games of the season and broke a six-game losing streak with a big 50-46 win over Dallas.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Sees Unbeaten Streak Snapped At 15 Matches With Loss To LA Galaxy

Real Salt Lake watched its franchise record unbeaten streak of 15 consecutive matches fall after suffering a loss at home to the LA Galaxy.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Georgia Tech Commit Shares Pictures From Visit To BYU Football

BYU is looking to flip a prospect from the ACC.

21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: OHL Defenseman Sam Dickinson