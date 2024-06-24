West Valley City grass fire spreads and destroys four semi-trailers

WEST VALLEY CITY — A shorted powerline caused a fire that spread to a structure in West Valley Sunday afternoon.

The fire appeared to be located in the lot of Redman Van & Storage, located at 2571 W. 2590 South.

West Valley City Fire Department Battalion Chief Sean Hoffman confirmed that the fire burned about one-tenth of an acre of grass. The fire then spread to an adjacent parking lot, where it burned down four tractor trailers and an old UTA bus.

No other damage occurred and there were no reported injuries, Hoffman said.

Hoffman did not say what the cause of the fire might be.