On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

West Valley City grass fire spreads and destroys four semi-trailers

Jun 23, 2024, 6:30 PM | Updated: 7:54 pm

A fire in West Valley City at Redman Van & Storage. Fire officials say the fire spread to an adjace...

A fire in West Valley City at Redman Van & Storage. Fire officials say the fire spread to an adjacent parking lot and burned down four tractor trailers. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

(Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY EMMA KEDDINGTON, KSL NEWSRADIO


KSLTV.com

WEST VALLEY CITY — A shorted powerline caused a fire that spread to a structure in West Valley Sunday afternoon.

The fire appeared to be located in the lot of Redman Van & Storage, located at 2571 W. 2590 South.

West Valley City Fire Department Battalion Chief Sean Hoffman confirmed that the fire burned about one-tenth of an acre of grass. The fire then spread to an adjacent parking lot, where it burned down four tractor trailers and an old UTA bus.

No other damage occurred and there were no reported injuries, Hoffman said.

Hoffman did not say what the cause of the fire might be.

A fire in West Valley City at Redman Van & Storage. Fire officials say the fire spread to an adjacent parking lot and burned down four tractor trailers. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Utah Department of Transportation confirmed potential heat damage to Riverdale Road caused lane...

Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio

Riverdale Road sustains heat damage, causes lane closures

The Utah Department of Transportation confirmed potential heat damage to Riverdale Road caused lane closures on Sunday evening.

58 minutes ago

(Salt Lake City Police Department)...

Emma Keddington, KSL NewsRadio

Man arrested at airport in connection to Salt Lake City homicide

Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon at Salt Lake City International Airport in connection to a homicide earlier this year.

2 hours ago

A father and son are safe after being rescued from a river up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Sunday. (...

Mark Jones

Father, son are OK after being rescued from river in Little Cottonwood Canyon

A father and son are safe after being rescued from a river up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Sunday.

2 hours ago

Derrick Porter debuted Sunday as the host of "Music and the Spoken Word" of The Church of Jesus Chr...

Mark jones

Derrick Porter debuts as host of ‘Music and the Spoken Word’

Derrick Porter debuted Sunday as the host of "Music and the Spoken Word" of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. 

5 hours ago

The Little Twist wildfire, which has been burning for more than a week, has grown to 2,398 acres, a...

Mark Jones

Crews continue to battle Little Twist wildfire, making some progress

Crews have made some progress in their efforts to contain the Little Twist wildfire, according to the Central Utah Fire Interagency.

6 hours ago

Flash floods could appear in Southern Utah on Sunday and Monday. The Virgin River flows through thr...

Kennedy Camarena and Mark Jackson, KSL NewsRadio

Southern Utah: Potential for flash floods on Sunday and Monday, some flooding in Capitol Reef reported

The National Weather Service has announced a series of warnings for Utah on Sunday. One of those warnings involve “threats of flash floods” for both Sunday and Monday.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

West Valley City grass fire spreads and destroys four semi-trailers