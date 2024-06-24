Father, son are OK after being rescued from river in Little Cottonwood Canyon

SALT LAKE CITY — A father and son are safe after being rescued from a river up Little Cottonwood Canyon on Sunday.

Lt. Melody Cutler, with the Unified Police Department, said emergency personnel received a call Sunday afternoon of a 9-year-boy who went into the river and was swept away.

Cutler said the boy was holding onto a log in the middle of the river. His father went after him, but was also swept down the river.

Cutler said other kids in the area tried to help. However, they were unable to help due to the swiftness of the water.

Officers were able to get a drag line to the boy and pull him to safety. The father was also safely rescued by first responders.

Cutler said the father and the son were checked out by paramedics on scene and were released.