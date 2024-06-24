Man arrested at airport in connection to Salt Lake City homicide

SALT LAKE CITY — Police arrested a man Sunday afternoon at Salt Lake City International Airport in connection to a homicide earlier this year.

Salt Lake City Police Department said they arrested 21-year-old Nay Blusoe upon his return from Detroit, Michigan. He reportedly fled the state after the homicide, which happened in May.

He was booked into jail on one charge of aggravated murder and one count of obstruction of justice.

Blusoe is connected to the killing of 30-year-old Nico Christopher Patino.

Patino was shot in a Glendale neighborhood on May 26, 2024. The shooting was determined to be a coordinated effort by SLCPD.

This is the second arrest in the case. On June 19, SLCPD arrested 19-year-old Abdihakim Mohamed on one charge of aggravated murder.

SLCPD said the “investigation is ongoing and additional arrests are possible.”