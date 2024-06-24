On the Site:
Riverdale Road sustains heat damage, causes lane closures

Jun 23, 2024, 8:20 PM

The Utah Department of Transportation confirmed potential heat damage to Riverdale Road caused lane...

The Utah Department of Transportation confirmed potential heat damage to Riverdale Road caused lane closures on Sunday evening. (Tiffany Ramon)

(Tiffany Ramon)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY EMMA KEDDINGTON, KSL NEWSRADIO


RIVERDALE — The Utah Department of Transportation confirmed potential heat damage to Riverdale Road caused lane closures on Sunday evening.

The damage is specifically located at 700 W. Riverdale Road.

UDOT’s John Gleason said crews are working to repairing the damage as of Sunday at 7:02 p.m. He said the damage seems like it was a buckling incident due to the heat.

“They have the two right lanes closed while they’re making repairs and then they’ll move over to the other lanes once the first ones are done,” he said.

(Tiffany Ramon)

Gleason said it doesn’t seem like they will have a complete road closure throughout Sunday night.

