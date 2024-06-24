Riverdale Road sustains heat damage, causes lane closures

RIVERDALE — The Utah Department of Transportation confirmed potential heat damage to Riverdale Road caused lane closures on Sunday evening.

The damage is specifically located at 700 W. Riverdale Road.

Road damage

Both Directions Riverdale Rd Weber Co.

Right 2 Lanes Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 11:00 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7e9Jm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 24, 2024

UDOT’s John Gleason said crews are working to repairing the damage as of Sunday at 7:02 p.m. He said the damage seems like it was a buckling incident due to the heat.

“They have the two right lanes closed while they’re making repairs and then they’ll move over to the other lanes once the first ones are done,” he said.

Gleason said it doesn’t seem like they will have a complete road closure throughout Sunday night.