FBI seeks suspects in 2 New Mexico wildfires that killed 2 people, damaged hundreds of buildings
Jun 24, 2024, 6:19 AM
(AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Jun 24, 2024, 6:19 AM
(AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Millions of Americans sweated through yet another scorching day as temperatures soared Sunday across the U.S., while residents were rescued from floodwaters that forced evacuations across the Midwest, including in an Iowa town where the flood gauge was submerged. One person was killed during flooding in South Dakota, the governor said.
9 hours ago
The Pixar sequel collected $100 million in ticket sales in its second weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday, setting a new record for an animated movie in its follow-up frame in theaters.
13 hours ago
Critics of the common alarm "By the Seaside" sound on Apple iPhones are speaking out.
21 hours ago
Two crop dusting airplanes collided near an airport in southern Idaho on Thursday and crashed to the ground, killing one of the pilots and leaving the other with life-threatening injuries, officials said.
2 days ago
St. George-based SkyWest Airlines announced this week that daily flights between St. George Regional Airport and Los Angeles International Airport will return this fall, through United Express, one of SkyWest's different airline service partners.
2 days ago
The Supreme Court decided Friday to uphold a federal gun control law that is meant to protect victims of domestic violence. The law prevents people with a domestic violence restraining order from having a gun.
2 days ago
Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.
