Texas man killed in I-80 motorcycle accident in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE CITY — A Texas man is dead after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 80, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at approximately 9:30 a.m. as three motorcyclists were traveling east near 7200 West, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Lt. Cam Roden and DPS said one of the riders locked up the rear brake due to slower traffic, and the Harley Davidson motorcycle “went down,” throwing the rider off the bike.

The rider, a 54-year-old man from Texas, was examined by medical crews and was pronounced dead at the scene. DPS said he was wearing a helmet.

I-80 was closed in both directions, but authorities said the interstate was reopened as of 1:30 p.m.

This is a breaking story. It may be updated.