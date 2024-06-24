Locals In MLB: Former BYU Pitcher Advances To Triple-A While Rehabbing For Philadelphia Phillies

SALT LAKE CITY – Nearly five months after being acquired just before spring training opened, former BYU baseball pitcher Michael Rucker is one call from making his Philadelphia Phillies debut.

The right-hander has been on the injured list since early spring with a right-hand arterial vasospasm that caused numbness in his throwing hand.

IronPigs Transactions: – INF Kody Clemens (#2) begins a Major League Rehab Assignment with Lehigh Valley

– RHP Michael Rucker’s (#16) Major League rehab assignment has been transferred to Lehigh Valley from Reading. — KRAM 207 (@Kram207) June 21, 2024

The former Cougar gave up two runs, one earned, in his second appearance of the year but has been perfect since. Rucker hit a batter and walked one but didn’t allow a run in his first appearance with Lehigh Valley on June 21.

MLB – Cleveland Guardians

Schneemann got off to a record-setting pace with the Guardians but has returned to earth in the last week as pitchers adjust to him. Hitting .240 over his previous seven games, Schneemann has seen his average (.293) fall below .300 for the first time as a pro. The former Cougar remains a valuable defender for manager Stephen Vogt’s club, making four appearances each at second base, third base, shortstop, and centerfield.

Guardians rookie SS/2B/3B/LF/CF/RF Daniel Schneemann hit his 2nd HR today! He has a .990-OPS through his first 14 games 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/sgqOBvWk66 — Fuzzy (@fuzzyfromyt) June 23, 2024

The Guardians are 49-26 and hold a 7.5 lead over Minnesota in the American League Central.

The Cleveland Guardians drafted the lefthanded-hitting Schneemann in the 33rd round of the 2018 MLB draft after three seasons at BYU. The San Diego native hit .288 with 76 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 21 doubles as a Cougar. His best year came in 2017 when he hit .317 with 13 doubles, two home runs, and 38 runs knocked and ten stolen bases.

Last 7 Games: .240 BA | 6 Hits | 2 HR | 5 RBI | 3 BBs | 7 Ks | SB

2024 MLB Stats: 15 games | .293 | 12 Hits | 2 2B | 3B | 2 HR | 8 RBI | SB | 8 BBs | 13 Ks

2024 MiLB Stats: 53 games | .294 | 53 Hits | 15 2B | 3B | 10 HR | 39 RBI | 41 BBs | 52 Ks

Michael Rucker | Pitcher

MLB (Rehab) – Philadelphia Phillies

Rucker was promoted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 21.

The Phillies hold a seven-game lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East. They are 51-26.

Rucker played two years in Provo, finishing with a 16-2 record in 29 appearances (22 starts). He went 11-1 in 102.1 innings with a 2.73 ERA as a junior. The Chicago Cubs selected Rucker in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

2024 MiLB Stats: 4 Games | 0-0 | 2.25 ERA | 4 IP | 6 Ks | BB | 1.25 WHIP

Career Stats: 3 Yrs | 96 appearances | 5-2 | 4.91 ERA | 123.1 IP | 120 Ks | 50 BB | 1.39 WHIP

Tanner Banks | Pitcher | Salt Lake Bruins

MLB – Chicago White Sox

The former Bruin has made one appearance since June 15. Banks gave up a hit and an unearned run against Houston on June 20.

Banks has been mentioned in trade talks around MLB as the White Sox flounder to a 21-58 record, last in the American League Central and six games worse than any other team in MLB.

Comerica Park a special place for White Sox’ Tanner Banks https://t.co/GfpEnnIZHT — Sun-Times Sports (@suntimes_sports) June 22, 2024

The Riverton High School product played two seasons (2011-12) at Salt Lake Community College before finishing his collegiate career across the valley with the Utes.

Banks was 4-12 in 29 appearances for the Utes, including 19 starts. He struck out 70 against 31 walks in 113 innings, ending his amateur career with a 5.18 ERA. The Chicago White Sox selected Banks in the 18th round of the 2014 draft. Banks made his MLB debut with the White Sox in 2022.

Last 7 Games: 1-0 | 6.1 IP | 5.68 ERA | 7 Hits | 7 Ks | BB | 1.26 WHIP

2024 Stats: 28 Games | 1-2 | 2 SV | 3 HLD | 33.2 IP | 4.54 ERA | 38 Ks | 7 BBs | 1.31 WHIP

Oliver Dunn | 2B

Triple-A Nashville Sounds – Milwaukee Brewers

Dunn was optioned to Triple-A Nashville on June 19. He has not seen game action since June 12, when he went 0-2 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Brewers hold a five-game lead in the National League Central with a 45-33 record.

Dunn played 155 games for the University of Utah (2017-19), hitting .312 with seven home runs and 78 RBI. As a junior, Dunn hit .366 while safely reaching nearly half his plate appearances.

The New York Yankees selected Dunn in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB draft. Dunn spent 2023 with the Philadelphia Phillies organization. He appeared in 119 games at Double-A Reading last season, slashing .271/.396/.506 while hitting 21 home runs.

Last 7 Games: .143 BA | 1 Hit | RBI | 4 Ks | BB

2024 MiLB Stats: 8 Games | .310 BA | 9 Hits | HR | 3 2B | 3 RBI | 2 SB | 9 Ks | 4 BB

2024 MLB Stats: .221 BA | 21 Hits | HR | 2 2B | 2 3B | 7 RBI | 3 SB | 40 Ks | 6 BB

Drew Thorpe | Pitcher | Desert Hills HS

MLB – Chicago White Sox

Thorpe reached another career milestone in his most recent start. The 6’4 righty earned the first win of his career in a six-inning outing against the Detroit Tigers. Thorpe was able to limit the damage of four walks by allowing just two hits and striking out five. The former Yankee and Padre farmhand has walked 11 batters in 14.1 innings at the big league level.

“I think that was a real good developmental moment for him to go back out there and get those three outs.” MLB’s No. 54 prospect Drew Thorpe (@whitesox) passed a major test in earning his first big league win: https://t.co/RoNQWXgHVk pic.twitter.com/JyP5JnLDTF — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 22, 2024

The former Desert Hills star began the season with Double-A Birmingham. He amassed a sterling 7-1 record with a Southern League-best 1.35 ERA in 60 innings. The White Sox traded for Thorpe in March 2024.

The New York Yankees selected Thorpe in the second round of the 2023 MLB draft. He was one of five players sent to the San Diego Padres in return for star outfielder Juan Soto. He split the 2023 season pitching between High-A Hudson Valley and Double-A Somerset for the Yankees.

2024 MLB Stats: 3 Starts | 1-1 | 5.02 ERA | 14.1 IP | 9 Ks | 11 BB | 1.53 WHIP

2024 MiLB Stats: 11 Starts | 7-1 | 1.35 ERA | 60 IP | 56 Ks | 17 BB | 0.87 WHIP

