Man arrested for allegedly trying to hijack a TRAX train

SALT LAKE CITY — A man had to be placed in a wrap restraining unit after he tried to break into a TRAX driver’s cabin to force the train to return to a missed stop.

Isaiah Spendlove, 27, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on misdemeanor charges of assault, interfering with a police officer, failure to disclose identity, and a felony charge of assault with the intent to commit a bus hijack, according to the police affidavit.

On Saturday morning, police said Spendlove attempted to intimidate the operator of a Utah Transit Authority TRAX train at 150 S. 400 West.

The affidavit stated that Spendlove was “beating on the door” to try to access the driver’s cabin and force the operator to drive the train backward to a stop he had missed.

Police reported that the TRAX operator and another rider yelled at Spendlove to leave the train. Spendlove began to swing his fists at the other rider “in an attempt to assault him,” the affidavit stated.

UTA police officers began to arrive during the alleged assault and attempted to take Spendlove into custody, according to the affidavit. Police reported that Spendlove resisted officers and tried to stay on the train.

“Officers were able to get (Spendlove) off of the train and (he) contained to resist,” the affidavit stated. “(Spendlove) was placed in a ‘taco’ wrap for restraint and transport.”

Police reported that Spendlove refused to identify himself to officers until he was in jail.