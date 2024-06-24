On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WEATHER

What to know as excessive heat, flash-flood potential linger in Utah this week

Jun 24, 2024, 12:34 PM

Flash flooding in Moab on Friday. Excessive heat remains a fixture in Utah's northern half, while f...

Flash flooding in Moab on Friday. Excessive heat remains a fixture in Utah's northern half, while flash floods are possible across the southern half to start this week — but more showers are possible later in the week. (Nick Weir, iWitness)

(Nick Weir, iWitness)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Extreme heat will linger across the Wasatch Front for a few more days, while flash flooding potential lingers across southern Utah to start this week, as different weather patterns continue to play out across the state.

The National Weather Service on Monday issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories throughout the Wasatch Front, northern Utah, the West Desert and parts of central Utah that will remain in effect through Tuesday night.

The hot temperatures are the result of a high-pressure ridge that is set up over New Mexico at the moment, says KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s and lower 100s over the next two days, while overnight lows may “briefly” touch the mid-70s, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency’s alerts advise residents to take precautions by staying hydrated and avoiding the sun as much as possible. It recommends people stay in air-conditioned rooms and wear lightweight and loose clothing as much as possible when outside during the heat of the day.

Children and pets should also not be left unattended in a vehicle at any time.

But the high-pressure system won’t prevent some scattered showers from continuing to impact southern Utah over the next few days, which could produce more flash flooding in the region after moisture tied to the remnants of Tropical Storm Alberto primarily impacted central, eastern and southern Utah.

The weather service advises flash flooding is “probable” in recreation areas like Capitol Reef National Park, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument on Monday, and is “possible” at a few other recreation areas across southwest and south-central Utah. It’s possible on Tuesday across many of the same areas.

Johnson explains the potential is coming from scattered showers that will likely move into southern Utah as they bounce around the high-pressure system. The flooding risk could increase on Wednesday as more widespread scattered showers are forecast, but that will also put an end to the excessive heat.

That’s because a storm pattern from the Pacific is expected to produce showers and thunderstorms across most of the state on Wednesday. High temperatures across the Wasatch Front are forecast to drop into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the end of the workweek, as well.

Full seven-day forecasts for areas across Utah can be found online at the KSL Weather Center.

This week’s projected rain builds on what Utah received over the past few days.

Communities in central and eastern Utah, like Blanding, received 1.37 inches of rain, while Price and Bluff also ended up with over an inch of rain. Some other nearby communities — like Moab and Price — wound up with just under an inch, although higher and lower totals were possible throughout the region because of the scattered nature of the storms.

This was both good and bad news for the impacted regions. On one hand, it helped the driest part of the state, as the U.S. Drought Monitor lists most of eastern Utah as either in moderate drought or “abnormally dry” — accounting for nearly all the drought in the state.

But Johnson said some of the totals were collected in short bursts, which led to flash flooding that displaced some residents in the impacted regions.

The system also provided some decent rain totals in the Wasatch Front, which wasn’t initially projected to receive much rain. Salt Lake City received a third-inch of rain and Magna received over a half-inch on Friday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Weather

South Cedar Street is underwater after days of heavy rain led to flooding in the area, Saturday, Ju...

Associated Press

Millions swelter as temperatures soar across the US, while floodwaters inundate the Midwest

Millions of Americans sweated through yet another scorching day as temperatures soared Sunday across the U.S., while residents were rescued from floodwaters that forced evacuations across the Midwest, including in an Iowa town where the flood gauge was submerged. One person was killed during flooding in South Dakota, the governor said.

17 hours ago

Flash floods could appear in Southern Utah on Sunday and Monday. The Virgin River flows through thr...

Kennedy Camarena and Mark Jackson, KSL NewsRadio

Southern Utah: Potential for flash floods on Sunday and Monday, some flooding in Capitol Reef reported

The National Weather Service has announced a series of warnings for Utah on Sunday. One of those warnings involve “threats of flash floods” for both Sunday and Monday.

24 hours ago

Parts of Utah have been given a heat advisory on Sunday. A view of the state Capitol and the Salt L...

Kennedy Camarena, KSLNewsRadio

Parts of Utah under excessive heat warning

An excessive heat advisory was issued by the National Weather Service for multiple parts of Utah.

1 day ago

With wildfires starting to pop up around the state, Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in place in s...

Alex Cabrero

Stage 1 fire restrictions now in place for southern Utah

With wildfires starting to show up around the state, Stage 1 fire restrictions are now in place in southern Utah as announced Friday by the Bureau of Land Management. 

2 days ago

Highway 128 covered in mud after a severe storm swept through Grand County on Friday. (Grand County...

Kyle Remund, KSL NewsRadio

Cleanup begins after severe storm in eastern Utah

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement earlier Saturday detailing both the damage caused by the storm and the efforts of first responders because of it.

2 days ago

The KSL Greenhouse show talked about plants that grow well in Utah's heat this weakened. (Canva)...

Taun Beddes, KSL Greenhouse Show

KSL Greenhouse: Plants that bloom in Utah’s heat

We tend to shop for landscape plants in the spring and then, with hotter weather, stay away for the rest of the year. KSL NewsRadio has the summer guide to plants that bloom in Utah's heat.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

What to know as excessive heat, flash-flood potential linger in Utah this week