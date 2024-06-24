On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Guard Keyonte George Gets Will Smith Tattoo

Jun 24, 2024, 1:24 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George added new ink to his arsenal, getting Will Smith from “Men In Black” tattooed on his right thigh.

The portrait shows Smith holding the standard issue “Men In Black” agent firearm in his signature suit and dark sunglasses.

Famed tattoo artist Zac “Lefty” Colbert gave George the large leg piece.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NBA Tattoos (@inkednba)

Related: Keyonte George Serves As Finals Correspondent

Keyonte George Gets Will Smith Men In Black Tattoo

Even before adding his Smith portrait, George had an impressive array of tattoos before joining the Jazz.

The guard has a full sleeve on his right arm capped with a Spartan soldier on his shoulder.

George even flew an artist to Utah last season to add another tattoo near his ankle.

The All-Rookie second-team member isn’t the only NBA player with a Will Smith tattoo, however.

Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum famously got a tattoo of the word “LIFE” with images of his favorite movie characters within each letter.

In addition to Denzel Washington from “John Q.,” Dash from “The Incredibles,” and Wesley Snipes from “White Men Can’t Jump,” Tatum got Smith in the midst of an allergic reaction from the movie “Hitch.”

The first “Men In Black” movie debuted in 1997, before either George or Tatum was born.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

