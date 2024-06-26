On the Site:
POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Utah 2024 primary election results

Jun 25, 2024, 7:01 PM | Updated: 8:06 pm

BY KSL TV


Republican for US Senate

Republican for US House 2

Republican for US House 3

Republican for Governor

Republican for Attorney General

Republican for State Auditor

For more results, visit Utah’s election page at electionresults.utah.gov.

*This data comes from Utah’s election results website.

A rise in threats against people volunteering to work during elections have become problematic in t...

Darby Sparks

Utah election volunteers say they haven’t seen threats during primaries

Amidst nationwide concerns of rising threats toward poll workers during elections since 2020, the climate in Utah is fairly mild, according to those who have volunteered at voting centers during the primaries.

17 minutes ago

Utah primary election workers at a table...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Judge Juan Merchan and former President Donald Trump appear in this courtroom sketch. Trump can now...

Lauren del Valle and Jeremy Herb, CNN

Judge lifts parts of Trump gag order ahead of sentencing in New York criminal case

Donald Trump can now publicly talk about witnesses like Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels who testified at his New York criminal trial per a court order Tuesday rolling back parts of a gag order Judge Juan Merchan imposed before the trial began.

7 hours ago

A voter places her ballot into a secure ballot drop box at the Salt Lake County Government Center i...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

What to watch for on a busy Utah primary election day

A long and unusually crowded 2024 primary election is almost in the books in Utah, as Republican voters will select their party's nominees in several statewide and federal races Tuesday.

12 hours ago

FILE (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)...

Daniella Rivera

KSL Investigation examines more than a decade of alleged election crime in Utah

Election fraud is rare in Utah, but it does happen – that's what the KSL Investigators found after looking at nearly 12 years of statewide court records.

21 hours ago

ballot bags on rolling shelves...

Lindsay Aerts

County clerks hope for last-minute turnout for Utah primary elections

Utahns are making a push to the ballot box to make sure their votes are counted before Tuesday's primary election.

1 day ago

Utah 2024 primary election results