Utah 2024 primary election results
Jun 25, 2024, 7:01 PM | Updated: 8:06 pm
Republican for US Senate
- John Curtis — 47.94% / 16,997 votes
- Jason J. Walton — 6.76% / 2,396 votes
- Brad Wilson — 15.81% / 5,606 votes
- Trent Staggs — 29.49% / 10,456 votes
Republican for US House 2
- Colby C. Jenkins — 0% / 0 votes
- Celeste Maloy — 0% / 0 votes
Republican for US House 3
- Jr Bird — 0% / 0 votes
- John “Frugal” Dougall — 0% / 0 votes
- Stewart Peay — 0% / 0 votes
- Case Lawrence — 0% / 0 votes
- Mike Kennedy — 0% / 0 votes
Republican for Governor
- Phil Lyman — 0% / 0 votes
- Spencer J. Cox — 0% / 0 votes
Republican for Attorney General
- Derek Brown — 0% / 0 votes
- Frank Demcy Mylar — 0% / 0 votes
- Rachel Terry — 0% / 0 votes
Republican for State Auditor
- Ricky Hatch — 0% / 0 votes
- Tina Cannon — 0% / 0 votes
For more results, visit Utah’s election page at electionresults.utah.gov.
*This data comes from Utah’s election results website.