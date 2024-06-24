On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 In 60: #48 Utah’s Kenan Johnson (Defensive Back)

Jun 24, 2024, 1:39 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah Utes defensive back Kenan Johnson checks in at No. 48.

RELATED: #49 Utah State’s Broc Lane (Tight End)

Johnson is the third defender and fifth Ute overall to land on the list. He joins No. 58 Sione Fotu (LB), No. 54 Miki Suguturaga (TE), No. 52 Carsen Ryan (TE), and No. 50 Aliki Vimahi (DT).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah Utes’ Kenan Johnson

Hailing from Minneola, Florida, Johnson is a 6’0, 178-pound cornerback out of Lake Minneola High School. He had 12 interceptions during his junior and senior prep seasons, including two pick-sixes as a senior.

RELATED: #50 Utah’s Aliki Vimahi (Defensive Tackle)

After high school, Johnson attended Georgia Tech (2019-23), playing 45 games and making 11 starts. The redshirt senior started eight games for the Yellow Jackets in 2023, finishing with 29 tackles, two forced fumbles, four passes defended, and an INT.

Johnson tallied 61 tackles, eight passes defended, and one INT as a Yellow Jacket. He is credited with one tackle for a loss and forced three fumbles for Georgia Tech.

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration while at Georgia Tech. His brother, Kenyon, was a wide receiver at UCF (2017-18).

RELATED STORIES

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz Guard Keyonte George Gets Will Smith Tattoo

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George added new ink to his arsenal, getting Will Smith from "Men In Black" tattooed on his right thigh.

43 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Locals In MLB: Former BYU Pitcher Advances To Triple-A While Rehabbing For Philadelphia Phillies

Former BYU baseball pitcher Michael Rucker is one call from making his Philadelphia Phillies debut after a promotion to Triple-A.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft Prospect: OHL Defenseman Sam Dickinson

The 2024 NHL Draft is less than a week away and Utah's front office is preparing to make its first selection as a new franchise.

21 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Ties For Fifth Place At 2024 Travelers Championship

Tony Finau tied for fifth place at the Travelers Championship to secure consecutive top-five finishes on the PGA Tour.

23 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch 2024 NHL Draft

2024 NHL Draft week is here and Utah Hockey Club is getting ready to make its first selections as the league's newest franchise.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sha’Carri Richardson Sprints Onto US Olympic Team After Winning 100 In 10.71 Seconds

Sha'Carri Richardson ran a 10.71-second sprint in the 100 meters at United States track trials on Saturday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

60 In 60: #48 Utah’s Kenan Johnson (Defensive Back)