60 In 60: #48 Utah’s Kenan Johnson (Defensive Back)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown is on for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 for the 2024 college football season. Utah Utes defensive back Kenan Johnson checks in at No. 48.

Johnson is the third defender and fifth Ute overall to land on the list. He joins No. 58 Sione Fotu (LB), No. 54 Miki Suguturaga (TE), No. 52 Carsen Ryan (TE), and No. 50 Aliki Vimahi (DT).

Hans & Scotty’s 2024 60 in 60 List

Throughout the summer, KSL Sports Zone’s Hans Olsen & Scott Garrard are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah Utes’ Kenan Johnson

Hailing from Minneola, Florida, Johnson is a 6’0, 178-pound cornerback out of Lake Minneola High School. He had 12 interceptions during his junior and senior prep seasons, including two pick-sixes as a senior.

After high school, Johnson attended Georgia Tech (2019-23), playing 45 games and making 11 starts. The redshirt senior started eight games for the Yellow Jackets in 2023, finishing with 29 tackles, two forced fumbles, four passes defended, and an INT.

Kenan Johnson declaring ‘Game Over’ with that INCREDIBLE INT! 😤 The Yellow Jackets are SECURED for the win! 🐝@GeorgiaTechFB | @CPISecurity pic.twitter.com/qMxhKi4MSx — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 24, 2023

Johnson tallied 61 tackles, eight passes defended, and one INT as a Yellow Jacket. He is credited with one tackle for a loss and forced three fumbles for Georgia Tech.

Johnson earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration while at Georgia Tech. His brother, Kenyon, was a wide receiver at UCF (2017-18).

What is the 60 in 60?

Every summer, Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60, which was voted on by the media.

RELATED: Complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown

Make sure to subscribe to the Hans & Scotty G. podcast for college football coverage and more. You can follow Hans and Scotty on X here.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kslsports