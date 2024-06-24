Atlanta pledges $2 million in bid as new Sundance Film Festival destination

SALT LAKE CITY — The city of Atlanta came forward Monday with a proposal for the Sundance Institute coupled with a sum of $2 million in hopes of swaying the Sundance Film Festival to relocate from Utah to Georgia.

The Sundance Institute announced in April that it would consider relocating after 2026 and sought proposals from other cities all over the U.S. While no official list has been announced or confirmed by the institute as of yet, word has spread through media and online.

Among the cities speculated are other rivals in Georgia, including Athens and Savannah. Deadline reported that San Francisco, Minneapolis and Santa Fe were included in the list, and Forbes even stated there were as many as 15.

Although, Atlanta is the first city to come forward with a cash proposal and more aggressive offer.

“We are honored that Atlanta is being considered as a potential host for the Sundance Film Festival in 2027 and beyond,” said Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. “Atlanta is where the worlds of film, entertainment, economic development, diversity and inclusion meet and grow cohesively, together.”

The mayor’s office said its proposal was “robust” in the showcase of its “diverse neighborhoods, status as a film production hub, cultural centers, event capabilities, commitment to climate action, ease of transportation, hospitality industry and inclusive and equitable business environment.”

Since the announcement in April of the possible move, Park City and other cities in Utah have not been pushed out of the question. Director of the Utah Film Commission, Virginia Pearce even stated her belief that Utah had a “leg up.”

The reason for possible change comes after multiple rocky years following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sundance Institute reported multiple years of declining revenue, even after the festival came back in full swing and dropped its hybrid model experience.

Regardless, the longstanding festival has supplemented Utah’s economy since its genesis in 1981, and most recently contributed $118.3 million in gross domestic product for the state.

The Sundance Institute will close its proposal phase on June 21. The institute will then take a window of time between October and March to announce the final location for future festivals starting in 2027.

Contributing: Collin Leonard, KSL.com