On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
Road to Zero
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Summer is here. How full is every major Utah reservoir to start the season?

Jun 24, 2024, 3:08 PM

A Canada goose is pictured in Deer Creek Reservoir in Wasatch County on May 10. Deer Creek Reservoi...

A Canada goose is pictured in Deer Creek Reservoir in Wasatch County on May 10. Deer Creek Reservoir is one of over 30 reservoirs in the state that has entered summer at 90% capacity or higher. (Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

(Marielle Scott, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY CARTER WILLIAMS, KSL.COM


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Summer is here and those planning to spend it by a reservoir will find many filled to the brim — or at least close to it — to kick off the season.

Nearly three dozen of the state’s largest reservoirs are currently listed at 90% capacity, including 18 reservoirs that are at or exceeding full capacity and 10 more that are within 3 percentage points of full capacity, according to the Utah Division of Water Resources.

“This is extremely encouraging,” Michael Sanchez, a spokesman for the agency, told KSL NewsRadio earlier this week. “We’re just seeing … big benefits over these last two years.”

The division listed Utah’s reservoir system — excluding Lake Powell and Flaming Gorge — at almost 93% capacity at the start of summer on Thursday, about 17 percentage points above where it was in June 2023. The reservoir system already reached its highest point in 13 years.

Its current average capacity may also be this year’s cap, as the winter’s above-average snowpack has all but run out. Most of the snow collected at mountain sites across the state has melted, though experts say there could be some additional inflows from any remaining snow above those sites.

So which reservoirs are the biggest winners? Per statewide data, every major Utah reservoir around the Price area and northward remains at least 81% full. Most reservoirs in southern Utah, including Sand Hollow, remain 70% full or higher.

While reservoirs store Utah’s water supply, many are also popular outdoor recreation spots. Many reservoir-based state parks anchored state park visitation in 2023, with several reservoirs ending up close to full capacity last year. Sand Hollow led the way with more than 1.4 million visits.

“People were looking to play in water a lot last year, and they had a lot to play on,” Devan Chavez, spokesman for the Utah Division of State Parks, told KSL.com in February.

Current Utah reservoir levels

Reservoirs at 81-100%+ capacity

  • Stateline: 117%
  • Woodruff Narrows: 111%
  • Ken’s Lake: 108%
  • Steinaker: 107%
  • Moon Lake: 105%
  • Smith and Morehouse: 104%
  • Gunlock: 103%
  • Utah Lake: 103%
  • Scofield: 102%
  • Joes Valley: 101%
  • Cleveland Lake: 100%
  • Deer Creek: 100%
  • East Canyon: 100%
  • Lost Creek: 100%
  • Millsite: 100%
  • Pineview: 100%
  • Strawberry: 100%
  • Woodruff Creek: 100%
  • Big Sand Wash: 99%
  • Causey: 99%
  • Echo: 99%
  • Jordanelle: 99%
  • Rockport: 99%
  • Starvation: 99%
  • Willard Bay: 99%
  • Sand Hollow: 98%
  • Miller Flat: 98%
  • Minersville: 97%
  • Currant Creek: 93%
  • Hyrum: 93%
  • Otter Creek: 91%
  • Porcupine: 91%
  • Piute: 90%
  • Red Fleet: 90%
  • Newton: 89%
  • Flaming Gorge: 86%
  • Bear Lake: 83%
  • Gunnison: 83%

Reservoirs at 41-80% capacity

  • Quail Creek: 74%
  • Panguitch Lake: 73%
  • Upper Enterprise: 70%
  • Huntington North: 43%
  • Lake Powell: 41%

Reservoirs less than 40% full

  • Yuba: 39%
  • Lower Enterprise: 33%

Source: Utah Division of Water Resources

However, not all reservoirs are the same. There are two reservoirs just southwest of Price — Huntington North and Yuba — that are listed below 50% capacity, largely because some parts of the region weren’t able to capitalize from the snowpack collection and runoff periods over the past two years.

Panguitch Lake, now listed at 73% capacity, is its own story. It was at 87% capacity when cracks were found near the top of the dam in April. It has remained lower because of controlled releases that helped drain the reservoir to keep its water below the cracks while permanent repairs could be made.

Then there’s Lake Powell, which is now only up to 41% capacity despite gaining over 20 feet in water elevation so far this year. It remained less than half-full last year but still brought in a record 5.2 million visits as the reservoir rose from record lows.

This year’s rise is doing the same. Glen Canyon National Recreation Area officials reopened the Bullfrog Main Ramp in Kane County on Tuesday. Its visitation for the first two months of this year is already 16% higher than last year, according to National Park Service data.

While Utah’s reservoir system is the highest overall in over a decade, Utah leaders are still urging residents to be careful when it comes to water consumption. Gov. Spencer Cox noted last month that the state will not stray from water conservation efforts this year.

“Keep conserving,” he said at the time. “It’s actually working. I know we’ve had a good water year, but we’re well ahead of where we would have been because people conserved last year in what was a record water year.”

Contributing: Adam Small

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The burn scar from one of the three fires that started in Tooele County in June 2024. (Mike Anderso...

Mike Anderson

Tooele firefighters worry about ‘volatile’ conditions as fireworks go on sale in Utah

As fireworks go on sale Monday for Fourth of July celebrations, firefighters are dealing with some dangerous conditions in the West Desert.

12 minutes ago

The Little Twist wildfire grew to 1,000 acres on Saturday, June 15, 2024, according to a news rele...

Mary Culbertson

Firefighter seriously injured by fallen tree in Little Twist fire

A firefighter working to contain the Little Twist fire was hit by a fallen tree and seriously injured.

36 minutes ago

Egyptian Theater at Sundance Film Festival...

Mary Culbertson

Atlanta pledges $2 million in bid as new Sundance Film Festival destination

The city of Atlanta bid $2 million to the Sundance Film Festival in hopes of swaying it to choose the city as its new home destination.

1 hour ago

Xfinity outage impacts thousands on June 23, 2024. (Photo: Adobe Stock)...

Amie Schaeffer, KSL NewsRadio

Xfinity outage leaves thousands without internet for hours

An Xfinity outage that lasted hours on Sunday left thousands of Utahns without internet.

1 hour ago

Flash flooding in Moab on Friday. Excessive heat remains a fixture in Utah's northern half, while f...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

What to know as excessive heat, flash-flood potential linger in Utah this week

SALT LAKE CITY — Extreme heat will linger across the Wasatch Front for a few more days, while flash flooding potential lingers across southern Utah to start this week, as different weather patterns continue to play out across the state. The National Weather Service on Monday issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories throughout the […]

6 hours ago

A Utah Transit Authority Blue Line TRAX train in Midvale, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Man arrested for allegedly trying to hijack a TRAX train

A man had to be placed in a wrap restraining unit after he attempted to break into a TRAX driver's cabin to force the train to return to a missed stop.

6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Photo courtesy of Artists of Ballet West...

Ballet West

The rising demand for ballet tickets: why they’re harder to get

Ballet West’s box office is experiencing demand they’ve never seen before, leaving many interested patrons unable to secure tickets they want.

Electrician repairing ceiling fan with lamps indoors...

Lighting Design

Stay cool this summer with ceiling fans

When used correctly, ceiling fans help circulate cool and warm air. They can also help you save on utilities.

Side view at diverse group of children sitting in row at school classroom and using laptops...

PC Laptops

5 internet safety tips for kids

Read these tips about internet safety for kids so that your children can use this tool for learning and discovery in positive ways.

Women hold card for scanning key card to access Photocopier Security system concept...

Les Olson

Why printer security should be top of mind for your business

Connected printers have vulnerable endpoints that are an easy target for cyber thieves. Protect your business with these tips.

Modern chandelier hanging from a white slanted ceiling with windows in the backgruond...

Lighting Design

Light up your home with these top lighting trends for 2024

Check out the latest lighting design trends for 2024 and tips on how you can incorporate them into your home.

Technician woman fixing hardware of desktop computer. Close up....

PC Laptops

Tips for hassle-free computer repairs

Experiencing a glitch in your computer can be frustrating, but with these tips you can have your computer repaired without the stress.

Summer is here. How full is every major Utah reservoir to start the season?