Xfinity outage leaves thousands without internet for hours

SALT LAKE CITY — An Xfinity outage that lasted hours on Sunday left thousands of Utahns without internet.

According to Leslie Oliver, director of External Communications with Comcast, the outage yesterday impacted about 12,000 Comcast Business customers and about 70,000 residential customers in the Salt Lake City area.

According to downdetector.com, outages started around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Oliver confirmed the outage was due to an HVAC overheating issue. Some customers had service restored around 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. Service continued to be restored through Monday morning.

Many Xfinity customers took to social media to vent frustration about the long outage.

According to Xfinity, all customers were back up by 6:30 a.m.