Firefighter seriously injured by fallen tree in Little Twist fire

BEAVER — A firefighter was seriously injured Sunday while working to contain a large fire, known now as the Little Twist fire near Beaver, fire officials said.

The Little Twist Public Information Officer, Kylee Stott said the firefighter is a member of the Bonneville Hotshot crew that is based in Utah. Stott said he was hit by a falling tree.

The Bureau of Land Management said the firefighter was flown to a medical facility in a helicopter.

“Our thoughts are with our teammate on his road to healing,” a spokesperson stated.

The fire, located four miles southeast of Beaver, is the largest burning in Utah and has been burning for over a week. As of Monday, the fire had spread to 2,398 acres and was only 10% contained.

The fire began as a planned burn in the Fishlake National Forest by the Beaver Ranger District. The fire grew outside of the controlled burn limits and spread to remote areas with rugged terrain.

Over 260 firefighters were working on the fire as of Monday.

Stott said the smoke from the fire would be visible for several weeks following, including areas on Interstate 15, Interstate 70, Highway 89 and Highway 20.

You can donate to the firefighter’s GoFundMe*.

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisors and otherwise proceed at your own risk.