Utah Hockey Club Inks Forward Ben McCartney To One-Year Deal

Jun 24, 2024, 5:21 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Hockey Club announced the signing of former Arizona Coyotes forward Ben McCartney to a two-way deal for one season.

Utah HC signs Ben McCartney

The team shared news of McCartney’s signing on Monday, June 24.

The club didn’t disclose the terms of the forward’s contract.

The Portage la Prairie, Manitoba native was originally selected by the Coyotes with the 204th overall pick in seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

McCartney is the latest player in a series of recent pre-draft signings by Utah HC. Earlier in June, Utah Hockey Club signed forward Noel Nordh, forward Julian Lutz, and goaltender Matt Villalta, and defenseman Patrik Koch.

The newest Utah forward has played two games at the NHL level, both with the Coyotes in the 2021-22 season.

Sign Up Now: Utah Hockey Newsletter

During those contests, the 22-year-old forward registered four penalty minutes and two shots.

RELATED STORIES

Last season, he played 46 games for Utah’s AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners. He recorded six goals, 16 assists, and 67 PIM throughout the 2023-24 season. During his Roadrunners career, McCartney has posted 61 goals, 90 assists, and 238 penalty minutes in 205 games in four seasons.

Utah Hockey Club will open its 2024 preseason schedule against the St. Louis Blues at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa on September 22. The team’s first preseason game at home will be against the LA Kings a day later on September 23.

Utah will begin its inaugural season as an NHL team in the fall. The team will play its home games at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Kyle Ireland is a Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSLSports.com. Follow him on X (@kyleireland), Threads (@kyleirelandksl), and Instagram (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

