KSL Sports 2024 NBA Mock Draft

SALT LAKE CITY – With more questions than answers ahead of Wednesday’s first round, here is the 2024 KSL Sports NBA Mock Draft.

Unlike most years the week of the draft nobody knows what the Atlanta Hawks will do with the top overall pick, much less the rest of the teams’ selecting 2-30.

2024 KSL Sports NBA Mock Draft

1. Atlanta Hawks: Alexandre Sarr – C – Perth

Though reports have emerged that Sarr hasn’t held a workout with the Atlanta Hawks, he’s long been considered the top prospect in this year’s draft.

The NBA is trending towards multi-positional defenders who can put the ball on the floor, and step out and shoot the three, and if he reaches his potential, Sarr will check those boxes.

2. Washington Wizards: Donovan Clingan – C – UConn

The Wizards have been closely tied to Sarr for the past week, but with the French center off the board, they go for the next best big man in the draft.

Donovan Clingan likely isn’t the most exciting prospect in the draft, but he would provide the @utahjazz with a lot of answers in the frontcourt. If he’s on the board, should the Jazz draft the UConn center?#TakeNote https://t.co/u49uvJOiJE — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) May 23, 2024

Clingan is a bit of an old-school center at 7-foot-3 and 280 pounds, but you can’t argue with his production leading UConn to back-to-back titles anchored by his stellar rim protection and scoring production.

3. Houston Rockets: Zaccharie Risacher – Wing – JL Bourg

Most mocks have the Rockets adding backcourt help courtesy of Kentucky’s Reed Sheppard, but with Jalen Green, Fred VanVleet, and Amen Thompson absorbing playmaking duties, adding a big wing who can space the floor and add to the team’s defense makes more sense.

4. San Antonio Spurs: Stephon Castle – G – UConn

There is no such thing as a bad fit next to last year’s number one overall pick Victor Wembanyama, but the Spurs get to pick a player who many think might have the most upside of anyone in the draft.

Castle’s shooting is a concern, but he does everything else well and is a cultural fit in San Antonio.

5. Detroit Pistons: Reed Sheppard – G – Kentucky

Few teams in the NBA need to improve their shooting as badly as the Pistons and Sheppard is coming off one of the best shooting seasons in college basketball history.

Kentucky freshman Reed Sheppard is one of the best shooting prospects in NBA Draft history, but there’s more to his game than that. Would he be a fit with the @utahjazz? #TakeNote | @kslsports https://t.co/pAjj9JXIdD — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) May 3, 2024

The Kentucky guard fits perfectly between jumbo guards Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson, and will help spread the floor next to Simone Fontecchio.

6. Charlotte Hornets: Dalton Knecht – Wing – Tennessee

The board has not broken particularly well for the Hornets, but with new ownership, and an eight-year playoff drought, they can’t afford to take a flyer on a young player in this year’s draft.

Drafting 23-year-olds in the lottery is never ideal, but Knecht’s shooting and athleticism would pair nicely with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller.

7. Portland Trail Blazers: Cody Williams – Wing – Colorado

Portland is rumored to be hoping that Clingan would fall out of the top six picks, but with the UConn center off the board, they choose to add perimeter shooting.

With a need for size, athleticism, and upside, Cody Williams could be a strong fit for the @utahjazz in this year’s NBA Draft. #takenote https://t.co/NoCqsuoqUS — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) May 6, 2024

Williams isn’t the most proven shooter in the draft having knocked down just 17 threes during his freshman season at Colorado, but his 41 percent success rate is better than any other big wing left on the board.

8. San Antonio Spurs: Rob Dillingham – G – Kentucky

Though they already invested the fourth pick in a backcourt player in Castle, the Spurs need to add shooting, and with Knecht and Williams off the board, they opt for Dillingham who knocked down an incredible 44 percent of his threes at Kentucky last season.

Dillingham’s diminutive size at 6-foot-1 and just over 160 pounds is a problem on the defensive end, but one that can be compensated for by both Castle and Wembanyama.

9. Memphis Grizzlies: Matas Buzelis – F – G League Ignite

Ideally, the Grizzlies would have been able to add a true big man with the ninth pick the same way the Dallas Mavericks did last season with Dereck Lively, but that option simply doesn’t exist this year.

The Grizzlies will look to trade this pick for a more proven frontcourt player, but with no trades in this mock, they choose the upside swing in Buzelis who should offer some rebounding and rim protection early in his career.

10. Utah Jazz: Nikola Topic – G – Red Star

Danny Ainge said the Jazz weren’t fixated on making Keyonte George a full-time point guard and at this point in the draft, Topic’s upside is worth investing in, even if he has to red-shirt his rookie season due to a partially torn ACL.

Nikola Topic was a projected top-five pick in this year’s draft, but a recently revealed torn ACL could hurt his stock. Would he be a fit with the @utahjazz if he slides to 10?#TakeNote https://t.co/HMzUPLCOe0 — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 10, 2024

Had he been healthy Topic likely would have been a much higher pick, but with three 20-year-olds already on the roster from last year’s draft class, the Jazz can afford to be patient.

11. Chicago Bulls: Tristan da Silva – F – Colorado

This might be a few spots too high for da Silva, but Chicago has far too many players vying for playing time in the backcourt, almost no frontcourt depth, and averaged the fourth-fewest made threes of any team in the NBA last season.

The Bulls wish he was a better rebounder, but his three-point shooting, ready-made game, and high basketball IQ could help steady a sinking ship.

12. Oklahoma City Thunder: Ron Holland – Wing – G Leauge Ignite

The Thunder would ideally grab a big man here, but they’ll likely fill that void in free agency with someone who could conceivably push them over the top as contenders.

Instead, they draft another two-way athlete who won’t have to do much early in his rookie season but could be a home run pick down the line.

13. Sacramento Kings: Devin Carter – G – Providence

This might represent a minor slide for Carter who has reportedly had the best pre-draft process of any player this offseason.

The Kings haven’t gotten enough out of Davion Mitchell and could use another steady ballhandler from a proven leader like Carter.

14. Portland Trail Blazers: Tidjane Salaun – F – Cholet

Taking another high-upside swing on Salaun might not be ideal after taking Cody Williams at seven, but with a more proven contributor like da Silva off the board, Portland has to go with the best player available.

Tidjane Salaun offers a lot of “WOW” moments with his physical tools and athleticism. Are the rest of the skills there to justify a top-ten pick by the @utahjazz?#TakeNote https://t.co/DgtgjCUnZP — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 13, 2024

Salaun will take a few years, but the physical tools and electricity he brings are worth a late lottery pick in this draft.

15. Miami Heat: Kyle Filipowski – C – Duke

This is significantly higher than most mocks have Filipowski but with a lack of depth in the frontcourt, the Duke center should be able to earn minutes relatively early in his career, and his floor spacing would pair nicely alongside Bam Adebayo.

16. Philadelphia 76ers: Jared McCain – G – Duke

This is a relatively easy pick for the 76ers who never quite got the right contribution from Buddy Hield, but were seeking more floor spacing around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

McCain’s high basketball IQ and sniper jump shot are a great fit in Philly.

17. Los Angeles Lakers: Ja’Kobe Walter – Wing – Baylor

The Lakers have sorely missed the perimeter defense and shooting of both Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pople since losing them in recent seasons.

Walter had an underwhelming season at Baylor, but his tools are impressive and he could hone his 3-and-D skills nicely alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis at a position of need.

18. Orlando Magic: Kel’el Ware – C – Indiana

This might be a touch high for Ware, but his combination of rim protection and three-point shooting potential would fit well alongside Paolo Banchero.

19. Toronto Raptors: Tyler Smith – F – G League Ignite

The Raptors were an extremely poor three-point shooting team last season and while the additions of Immanuel Quickley, Gradey Dick, and Kelly Olynyk might aid that, they could use another five-out player to create room for Scottie Barnes.

Smith knocked down a healthy 36 percent of his threes in the G League last season and had impressive athletic numbers at the NBA Combine.

20. Cleveland Cavaliers: Johnny Furphy – Wing – Kansas

Ideally, the Cavaliers could add a wing stopper to help shore up their perimeter defense next to Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, but they simply have too little shooting in the frontcourt to add a non-shooter like Kevin McCullar or Ryan Dunn.

Furphy knocked down 35 percent of his three-point attempts and is a far better rebounder than meets the eye.

21. New Orleans Pelicans: Carlton Carrington – G – Pitt

The Pelicans need a true playmaking point guard who can get the ball to Zion Williamson and still space the floor.

Bub Carrington is one of the higher upside swings in the first round, while Ryan Dunn could be this year’s Herb Jones. Would they fit with the @utahjazz in next week’s draft?#TakeNote https://t.co/eZ3ovaJXqP — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 21, 2024

At 6-foot-5, “Bub” Carrington offsets the smaller CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado while providing New Orleans with a pathway to move off of Brandon Ingram.

22. Phoenix Suns: Yves Missi – C – Baylor

Though most mock drafts have the Suns taking a point guard, I think that’s too important of a position for Phoenix to entrust to a rookie.

Instead, they should fill that void with the best facilitator willing to take the veteran minimum, and address another area of need with their lone first-round draft pick.

Yves Missi had an inconsistent season at Baylor, but he wouldn’t be asked to do much in Phoenix besides defend the rim and finish lobs.

23. Milwaukee Bucks: DaRon Holmes – PF – Dayton

Holmes had an extremely steady season as a junior at Dayton and might be more ready to contribute to a playoff team like Milwaukee than others in this range.

His three-point shooting would pair well alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, and would allow them to shop Bobby Portis this offseason.

24. New York Knicks: Zach Edey – C – Purdue

I don’t love the fit alongside Julius Randle, but the Knicks were just fine playing the slowest pace in the league last season, and Edey wouldn’t force New York to adjust their playing speed.

Isaiah Hartenstein is a threat to leave in free agency this summer, and Edey would provide immediate frontcourt depth to the roster.

25. New York Knicks: Ryan Dunn – F – Virginia

The Knicks coaching staff loves aggressive defenders and Dunn is the most versatile defender in the entire draft.

OG Anunoby will likely remain in New York, but this gives the team added insurance if he does leave this summer.

26. Washington Wizards: Isaiah Collier – PG – USC

This is a pretty significant slip for the former top recruit in the 2023 high school class, but his freshman season at USC makes his draft range hard to peg down.

After nabbing Clingan with the second overall pick the Wizards can afford to take a high-upside swing like Collier at this point in their rebuild.

27. Minnesota Timberwolves: Terrance Shannon Jr. – SG – Illinois

The Timberwolves need another player who can create his own shot next to Anthony Edwards, and have the type of locker room that should provide Shannon Jr. with a steady landing after being found not guilty of felony rape and aggravated sexual assault earlier this month.

Some teams may still be wary of taking Shannon, but he’s an excellent value pick here for the Timberwolves.

28. Denver Nuggets: Jaylon Tyson – G – California

Denver will do its best to keep Kentavious Caldwell-Pope this summer, but if he opts out of his deal and signs elsewhere, adding depth in the backcourt would help fill the void.

Jaylon Tyson is a common name mocked to the @utahjazz during the pre-draft process. Will he still be on the board late in the first round, and how would he fit with the Jazz? #TakeNote | @kslsports https://t.co/W1iPW2F0m9 — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) May 31, 2024

Tyson is a strong offensive player who could fit in well as a ball-mover in Denver while providing additional shot creation alongside Jamal Murray.

29. Utah Jazz: Baylor Scheierman – G – Creighton

This would represent a bit of a slip for Scheierman who has generated significant buzz in the early 20s, but his age and athleticism may still be held against him on draft night.

Regardless, he’s one of the best shooters in the draft and his experience could allow him to see the floor early in his career in Utah.

30. Boston Celtics: Kevin McCullar – Wing – Kansas

Coming off their 18th NBA title, the Celtics can fill any frontcourt needs this offseason with veteran minimum players who want to chase a ring next season.

While they could opt to take a higher-upside swing here, they find another player who may be able to contribute on both ends of the floor as soon as next season in McCullar.

