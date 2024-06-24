On the Site:
Utah Firewatch
BYU Football Picks Up Commitment From California Edge Rusher

Jun 24, 2024, 7:27 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – The wave of news continues for BYU football on the recruiting trail.

BYU’s latest commitment is Cole Cogshell, a three-star edge rusher in the class of 2025 from Pasadena, California.

Cole Cogshell commits to BYU Football

Cogshell announced his commitment to BYU on X.

“110% Committed,” wrote Cogshell.

Cogshell preps at John Muir High School in California. He is 6-foot-3 and 240 pounds. Cogshell’s commitment to BYU comes after a scheduled official visit to Boston College on the East Coast this past weekend.

Before the scheduled trip to Chestnut Hill, Cogshell had a midweek official visit to BYU.

Cogshell picks BYU over reported offers from Boston College, San Diego State, Colorado State, San Jose State, Washington State, and FCS programs.

Rising prospect in Southern California

BYU officially entered the conversation for Cogshell last month after he received a scholarship offer from Jernaro Gilford, who has strong connections in Southern California.

“Really nice pickup for BYU, not many edge rushers out West have a higher ceiling than Pasadena (Calif) Muir’s Cole Cogshell, strong, athletic, … and shows natural pass rush ability,” wrote 247Sports’ Greg Biggins on Cogshell on X.

The addition of Cogshell brings BYU’s 2025 recruiting class to 12 commits.

247Sports rates Cogshell as a three-star prospect and is the 81st-ranked recruit in California. He’s the 63rd-ranked EDGE rusher nationally.

Cogshell is the third EDGE rusher BYU has received a commitment from in the 2025 cycle.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

